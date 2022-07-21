Following the recent announcement that it would make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, Gina Prince-Bythewood's highly anticipated historical epic The Woman King received a new poster that shows TKTK. Starring Academy Award winner Viola Davis, the film is based on true events surrounding a fierce female military group called the Agojie who go to war to protect their homeland, the West African Kingdom of Dahomey, in the late 1800s. The film will premiere to general audiences on September 16 after its world premiere.

The film centers on the Agojie's leader General Nanisca (Davis), a fierce leader who's tasked with training the next generation of Agojie warriors. Referred to by some as the "Dahomey Amazons" for their similarities to the Amazons of myth, the Agojie women were a truly elite force who protected the Kingdom of Dahomey, considered one of the most powerful states in all of Africa at the time. Despite their prowess, they faced a difficult challenge ahead in fending off European invaders who would tarnish their honor and ruin their way of life. In readying the newest warriors for battle, Nanisca takes the young and ambitious Nawi (Thuso Mbedu) under her wing as they fight for their right to freedom.

In the poster, General Nanisca charges into an orange-tinted haze with her weapon held high, ready to face whatever waits for her just beyond the edges of the poster.

The Woman King is the fourth feature from Prince-Bythewood who broke onto the scene thanks to her 2000 Sundance darling Love & Basketball. Since then, she's been a favorite of critics with her star-studded adaptation of The Secret Life of Bees with Dakota Fanning, Queen Latifah, and Jennifer Hudson standing out as one of her most beloved films. She'll have a similarly high-profile cast to work with in her latest feature with Davis and Mbedu joined by Lashana Lynch, John Boyega, Sheila Atim, Adrienne Warren, Jayme Lawson, and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. Prince-Bythewood directs from a screenplay written by Maria Bello and Dana Stevens.

For Davis, playing Nanisca is quite a change from her last outing which had her portraying Michelle Obama in Showtime's The First Lady. Everything shown so far for the film has done wonders to transform the acclaimed actress into a vicious warrior woman and Davis seems to be loving every second of it. She spoke to Vanity Fair earlier this month about the intense training regimen she went through, saying "We started intensely a few months before shooting—four hours a day, five days a week. Weight training, sprinting, martial arts, and weaponry training for the machete. I like to say that I was the OG warrior."

The Woman King will make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, which runs from September 8 to September 18, before making its way to theaters everywhere on September 16. Check out the new poster below.