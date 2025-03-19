Another fan-favorite Netflix series is on its way back. And today, we have the honor of giving audiences the first look. Ahead of the second season’s premiere, fans are invited to feast their eyes on the exclusive debut of the trailer for Woman of the Dead. That’s right — after three long years away, the German-language series returns with more secrets to expose and mysteries to uncover. If you thought there was no way that the first season could be topped, it looks like the follow-up set of episodes will give the original a run for its money. Returning for more thrilling action, series star Anna Maria Mühe (Big Girls Don’t Cry) reprises her role as Brünhilde Blum — the undertaker at the center of the story.

It’s now been two years since the events of the first season, when viewers meet up with Brünhilde in the official trailer for Woman of the Dead Season 2. After losing her husband and unraveling the mysteries surrounding his death, the undertaker may have thought that she was in for a quiet life filled with relaxation and time spent with her daughter, but today’s first look teases anything but.

Finding herself on the list of enemies of both the police and the local criminals, Brünhilde is essentially on her own after her beloved daughter is kidnapped, until she makes an unlikely ally. While all this is going on, she’s trying to get to the bottom of a local case that is trying to uncover how and why parts of an unknown corpse ended up in the coffin of a deceased person. The trailer will leave you with plenty of questions, but that’s why audiences all around the world fell in love with Woman of the Dead in the first place.

What Else Do We Know About ‘Woman of the Dead’ Season 2?

The series is based on Bernhard Aichner’s novel series of the same name, so we can expect much of the small-screen production to keep pace with the books. Along with Mühe, the tense follow-up will also feature an ensemble cast that includes Yousef Sweid (Unorthodox), Felix Klare (Because You’re Mine), Emilia Pieske (Deutschland 86), Romina Küper (Your Color), Michou Friesz (Taktik) and more.

The first season of Woman of the Dead left viewers hooked, earning a 77% audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, so there’s already plenty of expectation as fans head into the second season. You can check out our exclusive trailer above and begin streaming the sophomore installment today.