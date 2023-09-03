Amidst the eager anticipation of moviegoers, the upcoming film Woman of the Hour is ready to make a powerful impact with its debut at the esteemed 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. Guided by the directorial vision of Anna Kendrick in her first-ever directorial endeavor, this project takes a fresh path away from the usual true-crime stories. Instead, it delves into the societal repercussions ignited by male anger that leads to unthinkable acts.

As we draw closer to its premiere, the mystery surrounding Woman of the Hour grows, promising an experience that not only captivates the mind but also touches on the deep emotional responses that only a skillfully woven story can elicit. With Kendrick's directorial guidance coupled with a cast featuring talents like Tony Hale, Kathryn Gallagher, Kelley Jakle, and Autumn Best, audiences are in for a cinematic journey that explores the depths of psychological intrigue while spinning a compelling narrative that navigates the challenging terrain of anger, obsession, and survival.

Here’s everything we know so far about Woman of the Hour.

When Is 'Woman of the Hour' Coming Out?

Scheduled for its debut at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, 2023, the film has generated substantial anticipation.

Notably, international distribution rights have been secured by prominent entities: VVS Films in Canada, Signature Entertainment in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Roadshow Films in Australia and New Zealand, Empire Entertainment in South Africa, and Aqua in Turkey.

Is There A Trailer for 'Woman of the Hour'?

As of now, the trailer for Woman of the Hour isn't available yet. Be sure to stay tuned for further updates!

Who Stars in 'Woman of the Hour'?

Kendrick takes on the role of Cheryl Bradshaw, a struggling actress who makes a daring decision to appear on a show, setting the stage for a chilling encounter with Alcala. Kendrick's journey in the entertainment industry commenced early, marked by her involvement in theater productions prior to her cinematic debut in the comedic musical Camp. However, it was her portrayal of Jessica Stanley in the widely popular Twilight film series that truly propelled her to fame. Kendrick's breakthrough performance materialized in the form of the Pitch Perfect trilogy, in which she assumed the lead character, Beca Mitchell.

Daniel Zovatto stars opposite Kendrick as Rodney Alcala, the murderer who appears on the dating show. appeared in the acclaimed horror film It Follows and gained recognition with a recurring role in the series Fear the Walking Dead. Zovatto also took on a leading role in Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, a series that explores supernatural themes in a 1930s Los Angeles setting.

Nicolette Robinson is set to assume a prominent part, portraying Laura, a kind-hearted and astute young woman who places immense value on her close relationships. After the tragic demise of a dear friend, she undertakes the journey of rebuilding her life and finding solace in a fresh, loving partnership. Nonetheless, the unimaginable takes a startling turn when she becomes a contestant on a widely-watched game show, leading her to an unforeseen encounter with the possible perpetrator behind her friend's death. Robinson's noteworthy credits include her portrayal of the significant character Jane in The Affair, along with her standout performance as Jenna Hunterson in the Broadway musical adaptation of Waitress.

The roster of cast members set to grace Woman of the Hour boasts a wealth of experience. Tony Hale, known for his roles in Arrested Development and Veep, joins the production with his seasoned expertise. Kathryn Gallagher, recognized for her work in the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill, adds her remarkable talents to the mix. Kelley Jakle, acclaimed for her role in the Pitch Perfect film series, brings her on-screen charisma. Lastly, up-and-coming actress Autumn Best also joins the solid ensemble.

What Is 'Woman of the Hour' About?

Below is the official synopsis for Woman of the Hour:

“In the 1970s Rodney Alcala went on a murder spree, luring women by posing as a photographer looking for models. Though already a registered sex offender and recently released from prison, he infamously appeared on The Dating Game, a show that introduced a set of three new bachelors each week, hidden from view as a woman asked them amusing questions before choosing a winner to go on an all-expenses-paid trip with her.”

Rodney Alcala was a convicted serial killer and rapist who gained notoriety for his crimes in the 1970s. Alcala's criminal activities primarily revolved around luring women, especially young girls, with his charming demeanor and then brutally assaulting and murdering them. He was also known as the "Dating Game Killer" because he appeared as a contestant on the television show "The Dating Game" in 1978, while he was amid his killing spree.

Despite his appearance on the show, he evaded capture for several years. Alcala's killing spree ended in 1979 when he was arrested and convicted of several murders and other crimes. He was initially sentenced to death for the murder of five people in California, but his sentence was overturned twice. It wasn't until 2010 that he was finally convicted and sentenced to death again for the murders of four women and a 12-year-old girl. In 2021, Rodney Alcala died while in prison. His case remains one of the most chilling examples of serial killers who used manipulation and deception to prey on their victims.

Who Is Making 'Woman of the Hour'?

Marking Kendrick's directorial debut, Woman of the Hour takes a departure from the typical fixation on grisly details commonly presented in true-crime narratives. Instead, the film promises to offer a perceptive commentary on the dynamics that women often have to navigate and endure when interacting with men. Beyond serving as a metaphor for these unsettling subtleties, the movie also unveils a reality often experienced by women: getting around male fury is a lot like walking on eggshells - you can never be too careful.

Penned by Ian MacAllister McDonald, the screenplay draws upon his background as a producer for Piece of Me and his directorial role in Some Freaks. The narrative centers on the astonishingly true incident when Bradshaw, in her stint as a bachelorette on the popular 1970s television matchmaking show, opted for the charming and humorous bachelor number one, Rodney Alcala — an individual who, remarkably, turned out to be a murderer.

Woman of the Hour comes to fruition through the collaborative efforts of producers Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, J.D. Lifshitz, and Raphael Margules. This collective talent operates under the umbrella of production companies AGC Studios, Vertigo Entertainment, and BoulderLight Pictures.