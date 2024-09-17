There are a lot of weird coincidences and crossovers in the world of true crime. Take, for instance, Paul Bateson, a radiologic technologist who William Friedkin hand-picked to be the doctor in the hospital scene of The Exorcist. Later on, Bateson would become famous for a very different reason after he was tried and convicted of one murder and suspected in numerous others. During the same decade, a man named Rodney Alcala tried his luck at love on the TV show The Dating Game, but little did his date know, he was harboring a dark secret. Today, Netflix has released the trailer for Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut about the killer and his date. Titled Woman of the Hour, Kendrick also stars in the feature that will follow the stranger-than-fiction story of one woman’s unbeknownst run-in with a serial killer.

The stage is set, the contestants are lined up, and the lights go down as Kendrick’s Cheryl Bradshaw takes her seat to find her potential husband. The film will follow that fateful episode of The Dating Game, as Cheryl does her best to select the perfect match. By the time the show comes to an end, she’s picked a man named Rodney Alcala (Daniel Zovatto), a photographer who caught her attention. Little does Cheryl know there’s something sinister going on in the private life of her future date, as Alcala is a cold-blooded psychopathic serial killer preying on vulnerable children and women in Los Angeles.

Filling out the production’s cast is a lineup of talent that includes Tony Hale (Arrested Development), Nicolette Robinson (One Night in Miami…), Kathryn Gallagher (Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill), Jedidiah Goodacre (Descendents), Kelley Jakle (Pitch Perfect 3), Max Lloyd-Jones (War for the Planet of the Apes) and more.

How Will ‘Woman of the Hour’ Compare to the True Story?

From the gate, those who know the story of Alcala will already be throwing some side eye at Woman of the Hour. While it’s an intriguing idea for a movie, the truth is, the woman who “won” the date with Alcala never actually went out with him. Luckily, she immediately got weird vibes from her suitor and the pair never met up. Beyond that glaring piece of the puzzle, we’ll just have to wait to see how true to the real story the creative team stayed with this one. Being that he was a professional photographer, Alcala had the perfect hunting ground in Los Angeles in the ‘70s to lure women to their deaths through free headshots. We won’t ruin it for you here, but the story of how the killer was eventually caught is an incredibly goose-bump-inducing tale that reinstates your belief in humans following all the atrocious acts committed by Alcala.

Check out the teaser for Woman of the Hour above and watch it when it arrives on Netflix on October 16.

Woman of the Hour Based on the true story of Rodney Alcala, the "Dating Game Killer," this film explores the chilling events surrounding his appearance on the TV show The Dating Game while in the midst of his murder spree. Anna Kendrick stars as the unwitting contestant who chooses Alcala as her date. Release Date September 26, 2023 Director Anna Kendrick Cast Anna Kendrick , Daniel Zovatto , Autumn Best , Andy Thompson , David Beairsto , Tighe Gill , Bonnie Hay , Thomas Strumpski , Nicolette Robinson , Kathryn Gallagher , Kelley Jakle , Tony Hale Runtime 94 Minutes Main Genre Crime Writers Ian MacAllister McDonald Studio(s) AGC Studios , Vertigo Entertainment , BoulderLight Pictures Distributor(s) Netflix Expand

