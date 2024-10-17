Content Warning: The article discusses sexual assault, physical assault, and murder.Anna Kendrick's directorial debut is coming to Netflix on October 18th. Woman of the Hour, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023, is based on a story that many obscure lost media enthusiasts and true-crime fans are very aware of, and though it takes liberties with the material, the true story is worth retelling. The movie revisits a 1978 episode of the classic game show The Dating Game which is often looked at with fascination and curiosity. The classic format of anonymous bachelors and bachelorettes asking flirtatious questions and getting equally flirtatious answers has been parodied on many television shows, including Ru Paul's Drag Race: All-Stars with "Snatch Game of Love." However, the set-up and the prize likely won't fly today, due to security concerns.

During The Dating Show's time on air, many notable figures were on the show, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Farrah Fawcett, Tom Selleck, and Sally Field, to name a few. However, these are not the appearances people remember today. Anna Kendrick portrays Cheryl Bradshaw in Woman of the Hour, a bachelorette who was presented with three anonymous single gentlemen including one, tagged Bachelor Number 1, described as a photographer and daredevil. His name was Rodney Alcala, and by the time he was on the show, he had a frightening criminal record that included assault, child molestation, rape, and murder.

Cheryl Bradshaw Dodged a Bullet After the Infamous Game Show Episode

The episode is an uncomfortable watch, with the context we have now making it more cringe-worthy than other episodes of The Dating Game. Alcala's answers about nighttime being the best time, suggestive jokes about bananas, and overall demeanor have an incredibly sinister aura given the nature of his crimes. In front of the cameras, he seemed like any normal bachelor. Contestants on the show were encouraged to make flirty jokes with each other, and he leans into that angle. With his persistent smiles and laughter, he comes off as both natural and charming to the audience. In the end, Alcala was the winning bachelor, being awarded an all-expenses-paid date with Bradshaw. After the episode had wrapped, Bradshaw refused to go on a date with Alcala, believing him to be "very strange" while Bachelor Number 2, Jed Mills, described him as "creepy." At the time, Bradshaw had no idea how lucky she was.

The Many Crimes Of The Dating Game Killer

As previously stated, before the show's appearance, Rodney Alcala had a violent criminal background. Born Rodrigo Jacques Alcala Buquor on August 23rd, 1943, his first recorded crime was in 1968. Luring, assaulting, and almost murdering the eight-year-old Tali Shapiro. Luckily, though with a long road to recovery ahead, Shapiro was found alive. Alcala, however, fled to New York, going under the aliases "John Berger" and "John Burger". While studying at NYU under disgraced director Roman Polanski, and incidentally working in an office with Torso Killer, Richard Cottingham, he was soon identified by the FBI.

The first serious miscarriage of justice happened when he was extradited to California. The Shapiro family had relocated out of the country, and could not give the witness statement needed for an attempted murder charge. Alcala was then sentenced to three years for child molestation instead, for which he did only a year and five months before being paroled. Two months later, he was re-arrested for another assault. After his release, he worked as a typesetter for the Los Angeles Times and a freelance photographer, the latter being another fence to lure vulnerable women and youths to their horrific deaths. Many of the photos were highly explicit and implied the possibility of many more cold case victims. From 1977 to 1979, Alcala reportedly took the lives of six women and girls, one of them being as young as 12 years old. The youngest victim, Robin Samsoe, was the one that eventually led to his arrest. Samsoe's friends were questioned by police and later recognized Alcala. During a police search, another victim's earrings were found in his storage locker.

Rodney Alcala's Story Didn't End At His Arrest

Alcala was convicted of Samsoe's murder and sentenced to death in 1980, but the sentence was continually overturned and reinstated as more of his crimes were revealed. In fact, victims once tied to other infamous Los Angeles serial killers such as The Hillside Strangler, are now tied to Alcala through DNA evidence. Alcala also filed lawsuits against the California penal system for frivolous reasons, and continually argued against his sentence, even acting as his attorney in his 2010 trial in a bizarre display of self-ventriloquism. For his final trial, Tali Shapiro reemerged as a surprise witness, and he was sentenced to death again.

However, Alcala died of unexplained natural causes on July 24th, 2021. He was 77 at the time of his death and had spent the remaining 42 years of his life in California State Prison. Even this isn't the end, as even though eight deaths have been confirmed to be Alcala's doing, he may be responsible for over a hundred more. Alcala took hundreds of photos, and the authorities fear that he may have victimized the subjects within. It's very possible in the future it will be revealed that Alcala destroyed more lives than we ever accounted for in his lifetime.

With all these, it is genuinely astounding that Alcala made it onto The Dating Game. On a safeguarding level, it's a failure for the history books. Bizarrely enough, this has happened more than once. Welsh serial killer John Cooper appeared on Bullseye in 1989, and French serial killer François Vérove appeared on a quiz show in 2019, shortly before his death. The Dating Game killer feels the most shocking given the concept of the show, and especially the prize. If Bradshaw had instead accepted that date with Alcala, there's no telling what would happen. Alcala used his real name, and he was a man with a criminal record the producers could've, and should've accessed to vet the contestants. Instead, we have a situation that chilling movies, like Woman of the Hour, are made of.

