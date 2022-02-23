Sharon Stone has had a busy year and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. Following the recent announcement that the iconic actress will hold down a role in Season 2 of HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, Deadline has revealed that she will both produce and star in a new book-to-film adaptation project, this time for Lisa Barr's upcoming novel Woman on Fire.

The historical and sensual thriller follows a young go-getter journalist who, while on assignment, finds herself in the middle of an international coverup surrounding a piece of legendary artwork which was stolen by the Nazis. She must now weigh out the pros and cons surrounding the piece and if it’s worth putting her life on the line. In the past, Stone has produced (and starred in) TNT’s political thriller Agent X. She has also helmed production for a slew of documentaries including We the People, The Cure, Romantic Road, and Brave Miss World ,as well as films such as All I Wish, Running Wild, and The Quick and the Dead.

Along with her time behind the camera, Stone is a household name for her work in front of the camera in both television and in film. An Oscar nominee and Golden Globe and Emmy winner, Stone has appeared in countless fan favorite films like Basic Instinct, Total Recall, Casino, Cold Creek Manor, Here Today, The Laundromat, The Disaster Artist, Catwoman, Alpha Dog, Last Dance, Intersection, and many more. On the small screen, Stone has nabbed roles in shows including Murderville, Ratched, The New Pope, Mosaic, Will & Grace, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and The Practice. Up next for the dynamic performer, she will be holding down parts in the upcoming films What About Love and Beauty, as well as her aforementioned leading role in Season 2 of The Flight Attendant opposite Kaley Cuoco.

Along with her success writing Woman on Fire, the award-winning Barr has notable pieces in every writing genre from journalism to blogging. In the world of novels, Barr is known for her critically acclaimed works The Unbreakables and Fugitive Colors. Outside her writing achievements, she has worked as an editor for several publications including The Jerusalem Post and the Chicago Sun-Times.

Between pulling its story from the page turner Woman on Fire,and having Stone on board to both produce and star, the on-screen adaptation of Barr’s hit novel is sure to be a hit. Stay tuned to Collider for more information surrounding the new Stone centered feature.

