The Big Picture American cinema has historically made little room for women presidents, often resorting to gimmicks or caricatures when portraying female POTUSes in films.

The absence of women POTUSes in movies reflects systemic misogyny and Hollywood's wariness with political material.

The solution to the lack of representation lies in telling stories about working-class women and other down-to-Earth individuals, rather than relying on powerful figures for salvation.

In a recent lunchtime discussion about Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, a friend of mine brought up an interesting experience. He remarked that he was initially a bit flummoxed hearing people refer to President Barbie (Issa Rae) as “Madame President” solely because the phrase sounded so foreign to him. After a moment contemplating the matter in the theater, he realized the reason the term was so alien was that Americans have never had a female President of the United States that would necessitate the term “Madame President” becoming a part of everyone’s lexicon. As part of Barbie’s sly social commentary, one part of the fantastical nature of Barbieland is that it’s a realm that has room for female leadership.

It doesn’t help that movies have also often avoided depicting women POTUSes in a major capacity. While Barbie has President Barbie and Red, White, & Royal Blue has Uma Thurman's Ellen Claremont leading the nation while emphasizing that "the B in LGBTQIA+ is not silent", American cinema has historically made little room for ladies to occupy the oval office. Across the history of cinema, there's been room for everyone from a disguised member of Cobra to Stephen Colbert to Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho to take on the mantle of president. However, women presidents are far scarcer in the history of mainstream cinema.

Who Was the First Woman President in a Movie?

Image via Warner Bros.

Sometimes, there are deeply complicated reasons behind why certain forms of erasure or intolerance manifest on the silver screen. In the case of why female POTUS are rare in movies, it’s really no secret what informs this phenomenon. American cinema has a constant misogyny problem, particularly when it comes to women whose identities also intersect with further marginalized groups (women of color, disabled women, etc.) Even the Hays Code that dictated what could and couldn't be depicted in American cinema for decades codified misogynistic tendencies as "proper" on-screen behavior since the whole thing was built to ensure that "sanctity of the institution of marriage and the home shall be upheld." Women belonged in the home, not in the Oval Office.

Before the Hays Code took effect, a woman POTUS was depicted in the 1924 silent film The Last Man on Earth, though this was a byproduct of how scarce men had become on Earth rather than an acknowledgment of women being capable enough to lead a country. The 1964 feature Kisses for My President brought back the idea of a woman occupying such a powerful position, though the feature didn't think highly of a lady being the president. Here, Polly Bergen portrayed Leslie McCloud while her husband, Thad (Fred MacMurray), functions as the protagonist of the film. Thad is frustrated at having to be the first-ever male "First Lady" and the plot eventually crescendos into traditional gender norms getting upheld. Thad proves his usefulness in international political relations while Leslie opts to step down from her job once she becomes pregnant.

Previously, Leslie being too busy with political matters to tend to her family was shown as a bad thing. Now, she’s “redeemed” herself by acquiescing to traditional ideas of what women “can” and “should” do. Audiences were meant to walk out of the theater smiling over the idea that, even if (horrors of horrors!) a woman was seated in the Oval Office, natural biology and maternal instinct would kick in and remove her from the position. After this film, there were no other stabs at women POTUSes on the big screen for years and years. Partially this was a byproduct of incredibly cynical American films in the late 1960s and early 1970s that could finally exist in the wake of the Hays Code collapsing. No longer did American films have to always show that institutions were trustworthy. Now features like The Conversation could reflect the paranoia and powerful corruption at play in the real world.

As part of this attempt to tap into reality, features from this era like The Parallax View were interested in depicting Washington D.C. as what it was (a place dominated by old white men with too much power) rather than engaging in idealistic visions of what a POTUS could look like. Unfortunately, the dearth of movies willing to explore the idea of what a lady president looked like in the 1980s was a byproduct of this being the era of Ronald Reagan. Cinema in this decade was supposed to reaffirm old gender roles and love for powerful authority, not challenge both of those concepts by putting women in unprecedented positions of power. If a woman POTUS did show up in a movie, it was usually a piece of gimmicky casting, like Joan Rivers appearing as President Rivers in Les Patterson Saves the World. Decades after the Hays Code had fallen, the idea of women occupying this position was still a punchline, a shock value gag.

What Does the 21st Century Look Like for Lady Presidents?

Image via 20th Century Studios

Welcome to the 21st century, which kicked off with George W. Bush taking on the mantle of POTUS in the real world. In the domain of pop culture, a handful of major 2000s TV shows, such as 24 and Prison Break, depicted the existence of women presidents. However, in keeping with the grim post-9/11 tone of pop culture in this era, these ladies were largely corrupt figures who either ended up in prison or got their jobs through shady means. On the big screen, though, there were still minimal attempts to ever depict a female POTUS. 2000s cinema was incredibly enamored with doing all sorts of caricatures of George W. Bush, including movies like Oliver Stone's W. that just went right ahead in depicting Bush himself. In the process, the 2000s film scene, in hindsight, just have this man even more oxygen while eschewing opportunities to tell stories about the marginalized voices his administration adversely impacted.

In the wake of Barack Obama’s election in 2008, American movies took on a bit of a “we did it” attitude that imagined that the election of a Black president suddenly solved all inequality in the entertainment industry and country at large. With minimal active measures to ensure that the American film industry was making room for diverse voices, the American movie scene began to less and less reflect the real world. Per a report released by the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, the research found that a mere 28.4% of characters with lines of dialogue were ladies in 2012 (the halfway point in Obama's eight-year presidency), a decrease from the still small number from three years earlier. Even with the election of Obama, many movie studios still couldn’t imagine a woman POTUS existing on the silver screen.

In the rare instances of women appearing as POTUSes in movies, it was still as a gimmick, such as Stephanie Paul playing the leader of the United States as a Sarah Palin pastiche in Iron Sky. However, a rare blockbuster movie acknowledgment of women presidents occurred in the 2016 feature Independence Day: Resurgence. Given how memorable Bill Pullman's POTUS was in the original Independence Day, one could imagine that this character had the potential to be equally iconic, especially if this character was portrayed by a memorable actor. Instead, Sela Ward is wasted in her portrayal of Elizabeth Lanford, a POTUS with minimal discernible personality who is killed off by otherworldly invaders with little fanfare. It was a waste of a character emblematic of the lazy screenwriting permeating all of Resurgence.

Just one week after Resurgence hit theaters, The Purge: Election Year premiered and depicted Elizabeth Mitchell playing presidential candidate Charlie Ron, a woman who manages to survive a night of Purge horrors to eventually win the national election. Released four months before the Clinton/Trump election, there was obvious hope in The Purge: Election Year that this movie would be a harbinger of an inevitable Clinton victory. Unfortunately, that never came to pass. Two rare appearances of women POTUS in mainstream cinema were followed a few months later by the first-ever female nominee (not potential candidate, as Shirley Chisholm can attest) for the U.S. presidency losing to the guy from Ghosts Can’t Do It.

What Is the Modern Approach to the Female POTUS?

Image via Netflix

Thanks to so many modern American films being costly affairs made by conglomerates who can’t afford the latest Marvel or Hasbro movie to alienate people, most modern features don’t really try to wade into Washington D.C. whatsoever. This has reduced opportunities for all kinds of cinematic storytelling, including potentially intriguing depictions of women POTUS. The only place these types of characters have been in wackier comedies like Long Shot or Don’t Look Up, perhaps because the absurd tendencies of those films are supposed to make the sight of a lady in the Oval Office more “digestible” for right-leaning viewers.

Even President Barbie is, of course, not President of the United States, merely the ruler of Barbieland. Meanwhile, Red, White, & Royal Blue and its lady POTUS a movie debuted on the Amazon streaming service, which instantly means it doesn’t have to appeal to as wide of an audience if it were a theatrical release. Watching Uma Thurman’s Ellen Claremont make grand speeches or talk about trying to juggle everything as the POTUS, I realized that two things can be true. Women POTUS have been excluded from on-screen representation so often because of systemic misogyny, not to mention Hollywood’s wariness with rocking the boat in terms of political material. Simultaneously, maybe women POTUS are no longer (if they ever were) the kind of big-screen representation we should aspire to.

It's important to be conscious of the absence of women POTUSes in the history of cinema given that it reflects how often stories about women period are erased in the American movie scene. The fact that the phrase “Madame President” in Barbie sounds so foreign to my chum speaks heavily to that problem. However, the solution to that issue should be to make stories about working-class ladies, women advocating for unions, and other more down-to-Earth gals from all walks of life. We must not look towards powerful figures for possible salvation, but rather, both in cinematic representation and the real world, seek out women among the proletariat for support. Those are the sorts of ladies we should be saying “Hi Barbie!!!” too.