New ‘Woman Woman 1984’ Character Posters Showcase Some Serious Raditude

Warner Bros. just revealed a set of new character posters for Wonder Woman 1984 at CCXP 2020 in Brazil this weekend, and you can almost hear Patty Smyth radiating out of them. The four posters show off the film’s main cast, including Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and Pedro Pascal.

Gadot is hitting her fourth outing as Princess Diana of Themyscira in some serious golden armor that 100% looks like something a superhero would wear in the 1980s. Similarly, Pine as Steve Trevor looks appropriately dressed in “1980s dad on a trip to Disney World” attire. Wiig, who plays the Wonder Woman villain Barbara Ann Minerva / Cheetah, looks like a glamorous crust punk and I am here for it. And finally, Pascal as Maxwell Lord perfectly embodies a 1980s cheeseball looking to make millions on bad real estate deals and selling garbage products via infomercials (and eventually get elected president).

You can check out the posters below, as well as the brand new trailer that just dropped. Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters June 5, 2020.