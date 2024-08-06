The Big Picture The Women in Blue face challenges as they investigate a serial killer in a corrupt police department environment.

Episode 3 showcases the Azules conducting their own investigation as they clash with callous superiors.

Critically acclaimed and praised, the series holds a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes and has captivated audiences.

Trouble is brewing for the titular Women in Blue of Apple TV+'s new Spanish-language crime drama. The series debuted last week with two episodes that introduced the Azules, four women who were a part of Mexico's first female police force in 1970, as they get their feet under them as newly anointed officers. After realizing their hiring was all a publicity stunt by the department to quell the public outcry as a serial killer continued to target women unhindered, the women are determined to rise above their ultra-conservative environment, corrupt superiors, and disapproving family members. However, in a new sneak peek of Episode 3, which Collider can exclusively share, their journey may be cut short as their attempts at catching the killer draw the ire of those above them.

Episode 3, titled "Norma," follows the Azules as they conduct their own off-the-books investigation into the Undresser. Although the police department claimed to have caught the killer in Episode 2, the four women all know that the man they brought in was forced to confess and was too timid to be their mark. Given the evidence they found, he also didn't match the background of the likely killer, who appeared to be a privileged individual. It's evident that the police only want to wash their hands of the whole situation rather than dedicate themselves to the protection of the public and justice for the victims and their families.

In the sneak peek, the department's callousness is on full display as three of the women, Maria (Bárbara Mori), Ángeles (Ximena Sariñana), and Valentina (Natalia Téllez) are reprimanded for digging into the case under their superiors' noses. They're berated for the "stupidity" of visiting and questioning the killer's mother for evidence. Even when commending Ángeles's brilliant fingerprint analysis, their superior still finds a way to get digs in about how to properly catch a suspect. Their commanding officer Octavio (Miguel Rodarte) is quietly seething at the unjust nature of the scolding, but he doesn't get out unscathed either, with charges being levied against him for insubordination while the three women are suspended effective immediately. Their fellow officer Gabina (Amorita Rasgado) escapes the detective's wrath, however, leaving a slight glimmer of hope for how the Azules can proceed.

'Women in Blue' Is Already a Hit for Apple TV+

Inspired by true events, Women in Blue hails from International Emmy Award-winning showrunner and director Fernando Rovzar and Pablo Aramendi and features an entirely Hispanic cast and crew that has been a major target of praise for the show. In addition to the quartet of acclaimed women and Rodarte, the series also stars Leonardo Sbaraglia, Christian Tappan, and Horacio García Rojas. Critics and audiences have thus far embraced the Azules with open arms, as the series currently holds a perfect 100% with critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Collider's Taylor Gates was similarly positive about the show in their review, giving it an 8/10 and saying "Still, each installment of Women in Blue is entertaining enough to keep you hooked, and the finale sets up a predictable but very promising big bad for Season 2, should the show receive one."

Episode 3 of Women in Blue will stream on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, August 7. New episodes arrive every week. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.

Women in Blue 8 / 10 In 1971, four women defy ultra-conservative norms and join Mexico's first female police force—only to discover that it's a publicity stunt to distract the media from a serial killer. As the body count grows, they make a pact to bring the killer to justice. Genre Crime, Drama Number of Seasons 1 Debut Date July 31, 2024

