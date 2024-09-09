The hunt for The Undresser continues this Wednesday on Apple TV+ with Episode 8 of Women in Blue. Through seven episodes of the acclaimed crime drama thus far, the titular officers have fought through discrimination and corruption within the higher ranks of Mexico's police force to prove their worth as the country's first female cops and ultimately capture the brutal serial killer. That hasn't been easy, especially as the force has ignored the evidence that they've arrested the wrong man, and every new suspect seems to bring even more questions. Ahead of the premiere, Collider can share an exclusive sneak peek at the latest episode that sees the Azules at an impasse analyzing their latest lead.

Episode 8, titled Rosa, pairs up María (Bárbara Mori) and Ángeles (Ximena Sariñana) as they interview the adopted son of the woman they believe may have been the Undresser's first victim. While Benito seems like a strong lead to their commanding officer Octavio (Miguel Rodarte), who cites his presence around violence as a predictor of future behavior, Ángeles quickly rebukes him given her own traumatic experiences. There are reasons to believe he's the killer, but, on the surface, his close relationship with Rosa seemed to bring out the best in him rather than the worst. Instead, they accept that it's too early for speculation, meaning there's plenty of digging left to be done in the season's final three episodes.

Women in Blue takes inspiration from real history as it dramatizes the early days of Mexico's first female police force in the 1970s. The quartet of Maria, Ángeles, Valentina (Natalia Téllez), and Gabina (Amorita Rasgado) give the series life as their determination to prove their hiring is worth more than just a PR stunt carries them forward in the investigation of The Undresser. They all have their own motivations, from Maria's obsession with cracking the case no male officer ever could to Gabina following in the footsteps of her renowned cop father. The sneak peek further showcases why the backgrounds of each member of the Azules and those around them are a major strength of the Spanish-language show, as Ángeles invokes the murder of her parents to show violence doesn't always beget more violence.

Who Else Worked on 'Women in Blue'?

Multidimensional lead characters, carried by strong performances from the series stars, have been a key point of praise for Women in Blue. Rotten Tomatoes currently has the crime drama at a perfect 100% from critics and an 85% score from audiences, with Collider's Taylor Gates among those singing its praises in their 8/10 review. Leonardo Sbaraglia, Christian Tappán, and Horacio García Rojas round out the supporting cast. Adding to the star power is the creative team led by International Emmy winner Fernando Rovzar and Pablo Aramendi, the former of whom also went behind the camera earlier this year for a pair of episodes of MGM+'s crime thriller Hotel Cocaine. The endgame is fast approaching for the acclaimed police drama's debut season, and it remains to be seen what surprises the duo have in store through the final three episodes.

Women in Blue Episode 8 premieres on Wednesday, September 11. New episodes will continue to premiere through September 25. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.

Women in Blue 8 / 10 In 1971, four women defy ultra-conservative norms and join Mexico's first female police force—only to discover that it's a publicity stunt to distract the media from a serial killer. As the body count grows, they make a pact to bring the killer to justice. Genre Crime, Drama Number of Seasons 1 Debut Date July 31, 2024

