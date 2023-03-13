The Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay has been awarded to Sarah Polley for Women Talking, as just announced at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The award winner was presented with the famous gold statuette at the 95th Academy Awards.

Last year saw CODA win the adapted screenplay award to go alongside its Best Picture win, with Sian Heder's screenplay holding off competition from Drive My Car, Dune, The Lost Daughter and The Power of the Dog.

Women Talking focuses on the women living in isolation in a Mennonite colony and the traumas they face once they come to the realisation that they have been the victims of devastating abuse at the hands of the men in their community. They must come together to decide if they should leave and never look back, or stay and fight back against those who have committed the atrocities against them.

RELATED: ‘CODA’ Wins Best Picture at Oscars 2022

The headline nomination came for Top Gun: Maverick, from Peter Craig, Ehren Kruger, Justin Marks, Christopher McQuarrie, and Eric Warren, which gave Tom Cruise the biggest and most successful movie of his lengthy career, while Sarah Polley's Women Talking, adapted from the novel of the same name by Miriam Toews, was also nominated. Rian Johnson's sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery earned itself a nod for its sharp, witty script that sees Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc return — a second nomination for Johnson after the first Knives Out. Also nominated was Living, the Bill Nighy-starring drama. The screenplay by Kazuo Ishiguro is adapted from the 1952 Japanese film Ikiru by Akira Kurosawa. All Quiet on the Western Front's screenplay, from Edward Berger, Ian Stokell and Lesley Paterson, is adapted from the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque.

Everything Everywhere All at Once came into the evening as the favourite and front-runner. With 11 nominations, the movie shows up in more categories than any other nominee this year, while All Quiet on the Western Front - the German-language film from Netflix - and The Banshees of Inisherin followed with 9 nominations each.

The return of audiences to movie theatres following the pandemic was also acknowledged, with two films - Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick - both being nominated for Best Picture, having earned over $1 billion each at the worldwide box office, marking the first time two films to pass that milestone had earned nominations.