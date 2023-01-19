Editor's Note: This article contains discussions of sexual violence and trauma.Sarah Polley's Women Talking is a drama about women in an isolated religious community struggling with their faith after facing severe continuous sexual assaults at the hands of the men in their community for a long time, featuring performances by some of the best actresses working in films today. Sarah Polley first made her name as a child actress with lead roles in films like Terry Gilliam's The Adventure of Baron Munchhausen and the TV show Ramona. In 1990, she burst into the public eye with the popular CBC television series Road to Avonlea, where she starred as Sara Stanley. She has starred in many popular feature films throughout her career, including Dawn of the Dead, Mr. Nobody, and The Secret Life of Words. In 2006, Polley directed her first feature film Away From Her, adapted from a short story by Alice Munro. The film earned rave reviews upon its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and also earned Polley an Academy Award nomination for adapted screenplay. Since then, she has directed the feature film Take This Waltz, starring Michelle Williams and Seth Rogen, and the limited series Alias Grace based on Margaret Atwood's book.

For her latest film, Women talking, Sarah Polley is adapting Miriam Toews' 2018 novel of the same name, which is based on real-life events that took place in the Mennonite colony and takes inspiration from the author's own life, when she was part of the same community. The film tackles a very heavy subject and sensitive themes with gravitas and sincerity and demands equally sincere performances out of its leading ladies, who have all received rave reactions coming out of major festivals. The decorated ensemble cast is a major draw for the film and is expected to be a big contender for acting nominations going into the Awards season. So read below to know who features in this cast and what characters from the book they play.

Judith Ivey as Agata Friesen

Acclaimed actress and theater director, Judith Ivey plays the matriarch of the Friesen family, one of the two families tasked with deciding on the fate of all the women in the community. The two-time Tony Awards Winner, who has starred in celebrated productions like Steaming and Hurlyburly, plays a key role in the film, as she is the one who finds a theological loophole that gives the women of the Mennonite faith, permission to leave and stop the violence that has been perpetrated against them.

Rooney Mara as Ona Friesen

Although Women Talking has an ensemble cast, if you were to pick anyone from the titular women as the lead, it would be Agata's elder daughter Ona Friesen. In the books, Ona is the reason this story gets documented in the first place. Ona finds the colony's school teacher August Epps contemplating suicide and brings him in to keep a record of the women's talks and meetings since none of the women can write. Ona finds herself in a difficult place in the story as she is pregnant with a child as a result of rape, so it's an extremely challenging role, but it would be nothing new for Rooney Mara, who has played plenty of difficult roles in her career. She earned her first Academy Award nomination playing an equally tortured character, as Lisbeth Salander in David Fincher's The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.

Claire Foy as Salome Friesen

The younger daughter of Agata and sister of Ona, Salome attacked the perpetrators who raped her daughter with a scythe in fury, after she had to walk twelve miles to get antibiotics for her three-year-old suffering from an STD contracted by rape. Claire Foy, best known for portraying Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix's The Crown, for which she won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, plays the role of Salome. Coincidentally, like Mara, who plays her sister in the film, Foy also portrayed the iconic role of Lisbeth Salander in 2018's The Girl in the Spider's Web.

Jessie Buckley as Mariche Loewen

Jessie Buckley has built quite a resume for herself in recent years by appearing in several critically acclaimed and high-profile projects, and she is all set to continue that hot streak with Women Talking, where she plays Mariche, the elder daughter of the Loewen family. Mariche is in a domestically abusive relationship with her husband Klaus and has been portrayed as a very giving woman who dedicates her life to her husband and son. This year itself, Buckley starred in Alex Garland's horror film Men exploring similar themes, along with films like The Lost Daughter, and I'm Thinking of Ending Things in the past.

Frances McDormand as Scarface Janz

Producer Frances McDormand plays a significant role in the film despite her small screen time, as Scarface Janz, a stalwart member of the community, a resident bonesetter, and a stern ringleader of the apathetic group of women. In her career spanning four decades, McDormand has starred in several celebrated films and is only the second woman in history to win three Academy Awards for Best Actress, most recently for her performance in Chloé Zhao's Nomadland. The celebrated actress from films like Fargo, Almost Famous, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, has a very symbolic part in the film and brings in her A-game like always.

Ben Whishaw as August Epp

Ben Whishaw plays the primary male character in a cast of almost all women - a teacher of the Mennonite colony, who finds himself feeling extremely guilty and broken as a result of the heinous crimes against the women of the community and attempts to kill himself. But he's stopped by Ona, as they come to an arrangement. The book Women Talking is narrated from his perspective, as he is asked to be an observer in the meetings of the women and record the proceedings since none of the women in the colony know how to read or write. Whishaw is a British actor, known for playing Q in the most recent James Bond films, and roles in films like Paddington and Cloud Atlas.