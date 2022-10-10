As we inch closer to the end of the year, we finally can look forward to seeing some of the movies that will be forever remembered as some of the best we’ve ever seen – or the ones who were grossly overlooked throughout the awards season. Early screenings of Women Talking in film festivals had already suggested the upcoming movie is one to keep your eye on, but now the official trailer unveiled today makes it clear to all audiences why.

The story is far from a comfortable watch: It follows a remote Mennonite community in which women were routinely raped across several years, and their very real claims for help were dismissed as “wild” imagination, or the work of demons and ghosts. This prompts a group of women to get together and debate what they can do to protect each other – and the worst part is, this is based on real-life events.

The atmospheric trailer for Women Talking reveals the movie is understandably devoid of color, as well as the isolated location that facilitated the crimes and violence to which the women were subjected to. There's also what's certain to be one of the most powerful shots in the movie, in which the women hold hands after deciding to speak up, protect each other, and fight back if necessary.

Image via MGM

RELATED: ‘Women Talking’ Review: Sarah Polley’s Captivating Conversation Has One of the Year’s Best Casts | TIFF 2022

Women Talking is directed by actor and filmmaker Sarah Polley, a follow up to her internationally acclaimed documentary Stories We Tell, released a decade ago. Known for helming movies with complex stories, Polley has also directed Academy Award-nominated Away From Her and Take This Waltz. The director also doubles down as screenwriter: she adapted the story from the best-selling novel of the same name by author Miriam Toews, who was born into a family of Mennonites.

The star-studded cast of Women Talking features Frances McDormand (Nomadland), Rooney Mara (Nightmare Alley), Claire Foy (The Crown), Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), Judith Ivey (Flags of Our Fathers), Michelle McLeod (Don’t Talk to Irene), and Ben Whishaw (No Time to Die). The cast has been widely praised by critics, including Collider’s own Ross Bonaime, who called it “one of the best ensemble casts of the year” and singled out Foy’s performance as cathartic.

Women Talking is set to premiere in December. A specific date is yet to be announced. You can check out the trailer below: