Are you ready to rock ‘n’ roll? The first episode of the EPIX original docuseries Women Who Rock premieres July 10. The MGM-owned network released the trailer for the four-part miniseries, which features original interviews with women pioneers in music.

The Women Who Rock trailer gives audiences a look at some of these interviews with the iconic female artists featured in the series. These are the women who stormed the stage, wielded their instruments and sung the soundtrack for many of their fans' lives – while being compared to their male counterparts. The first episode “Truth” digs into the turbulent roots of rock ‘n’ roll music in the 1950s and ’60s, focusing on Mavis Staples (The Staple Singers), Janis Joplin and Chaka Kahn as well as other female artists that paved the way for future female rock stars. The episode will also include supporting commentary from Norah Jones, Tina Weymouth (Talking Heads, Tom Tom Club), Rickie Lee Jones, Kate Pierson (The B-52s) and Merry Clayton, among others who will appear throughout the series.

Women Who Rock continues with three more episodes that explore their successes as well as the barriers that they tore down. The series will also feature female icons ranging from Nancy Wilson and Shania Twain to Joan Jett and Pat Benatar. Sheryl Crow, Macy Gray, Rickie Lee Jones, Norah Jones, Yola, Aimee Mann, Tori Amos, Nona Hendryx, Annie Clark (St. Vincent), Susanna Hoffs and Sheila E. will also be a part of the upcoming docuseries . In their own words, these revolutionary female musicians discuss fame, power, and music. Their series goes on to explore their artistic expression, the hard work that led to their successes, and most importantly, the insights and tales behind their anthemic music.

Image via Epix

Produced by Network Entertainment, John Varvatos executive produces Women Who Rock alongside Derik Murray, Rachel Brill, and Jessica Hopper, who is also directing Women Who Rock. EPIX previously partnered with Varvatos and Murray’s Network Entertainment on the award-winning four-part docuseries Punk, which explored the rise of the punk movement and featured Iggy Pop, who also executive produced alongside Varvatos. The team at Network Entertainment are also behind several other documentaries showcasing the lives of legendary figures such as Heath Ledger (The Dark Knight), stand-up comedian Richard Pryor, martial arts icon Bruce Lee, Paul Walker (The Fast and the Furious), Patrick Swayze (Dirty Dancing), country singer-songwriter Johnny Cash and more.

Episode One “Truth” of Women Who Rock premieres at 9 p.m. EDT/PDT July 10 on EPIX. Watch the trailer for the EPIX docuseries Women Who Rock below: