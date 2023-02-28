For 94 years, the Academy Awards, or the Oscars, have celebrated and honored some of the greatest artists of our time. It is no secret that film is a male-dominated industry and that there is a lack of recognition of many women actors and artists then and now. Despite these circumstances, exceptionally talented women such as Edith Head, Katherine Hepburn, and Meryl Streep have never failed to show their capabilities as great artists.

Although there has been a positive shift in how the Academy recognizes and honors female artists, a bigger change is yet to come. The world is filled with bold, fierce, and talented women waiting for an opportunity to show their skills and capabilities.

1 Edith Head (8 Oscars)

It may be a surprise that the woman who holds the record title for the most wins in Oscar history is not an actor but a costume designer, Edith Head. Her first win was for the 1949 film adaptation of The Heiress. The 19th Century-set film involved many grand, voluminous Victorian costumes, all of which were individually designed by her.

Her second Oscar win was for Samson and Delilah, a film set during the biblical period. Edith Head has also won the best costume design awards for six other films: All About Eve; A Place in the Sun; Roman Holiday; Sabrina; The Facts of Life; and The Sting. No matter the location and period of the film, Edith Head has shown her agility as a costume designer of any style and of any era.

2 Katharine Hepburn (4 Oscars)

For many years, Katherine Hepburn was the leading lady of Hollywood. Despite winning an impressive first Oscar for her role in Morning Glory early in her acting career, the following films she starred in, such as Bringing Up Baby, tarnished her reputation and career. However, in an attempt to fix this, Hepburn bought out her contract with RKO Radio Pictures and secured the film rights to The Philadelphia Story, which she then sold on the condition that she would be the star of the film. Her role in the film landed her an Oscar nomination.

Since then, she has won an additional three Oscars for her roles in Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, The Lion in Winter, and On Golden Pond, making it a total of four Oscar wins. As of today, Katharine Hepburn still holds the record title of the most wins for a female actor in Oscar history.

3 Frances McDormand (3 Oscars)

After making her feature film debut in 1984’s Blood Simple, Frances McDormand has since starred in many notable films such as Raising Arizona, Barton Fink, Lone Star, Hail, Caesar!, and many more, all of which she didn’t get Oscar nominations for, but were nonetheless impressive films. She did, however, win three out of her seven Oscar nominations for Fargo, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Nomadland.

McDormand recently starred in the 2023 drama Women Talking, which has been chosen as one of the nominees for “Best Picture” in the upcoming Oscars. Not only has McDormand excelled in film and earned many Oscars, but she has also won a Tony Award and two Emmy Awards, making her one of the few performers to achieve the “Triple Crown of Acting”.

4 Ingrid Bergman (3 Oscars)

With a career spanning over five decades, Swedish female Ingrid Bergman is considered one of the most influential actors and screen figures in American and European cinema history. Although Bergman was most well known for her role as Ilsa Lund in Casablanca, Bergman did not receive an Oscar nomination for her role in the movie.

Instead, Bergman received her first Oscar nomination for her role in the 1943 epic war film, For Whom the Bell Tolls, though she did not win it. It was a year later, in 1944, when she received her first Oscar win in the “Best Actress” category for the psychological thriller, Gaslight. In 1956, she won another Oscar in the same category for the film Anastasia, and finally, her last Oscar win came in 1974 for Murder on the Orient Express.

5 Meryl Streep (3 Oscars)

Meryl Streep might not hold the title for the most wins in Oscar history, but she does maintain the record for the most Oscar-nominated performer in the acting categories, with an impressive total of 21 nominations. Since her feature film debut in 1977, Meryl Streep has graced the big screen with many iconic roles in films such as The Deer Hunter, Out of Africa, The Devil Wears Prada, Mamma Mia!, Julie & Julia, and more.

Three years after making her feature film debut in 1977, Meryl Streep won her first Oscar for Kramer vs. Kramer in 1980. In 1983, she starred in another iconic film and won another Oscar for her role as a Polish immigrant in Sophie’s Choice, which is arguably her most well-known and heartbreaking role in a film. Finally, her latest Oscar win comes nearly three decades later with her portrayal of the UK’s longest-serving Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, in The Iron Lady.

6 Thelma Schoonmaker (3 Oscars)

Although actors and directors get the most credit and recognition for their work, a film would not succeed without the involvement of other departments, such as costume design, lighting, cinematography, production assistants, editors, and more. And as such, they should be celebrated and recognized for the work they have achieved.

The male-dominated film industry means that women have to fight harder to earn a position against other men. On this occasion, female film editor Thelma Schoonmaker did. She has won three out of eight “Best Film Editing” Oscar nominations for Raging Bull, The Aviator, and The Departed, the most nominations for the category in the Academy's history. Not only that, only a handful of female editors have been nominated for the "Best Film Editing" category, let alone win an Oscar.

7 Elizabeth Taylor (3 Oscars)

Since Elizabeth Taylor’s acting career began in the 1940s, she quickly rose to fame as one of the most prominent faces of Hollywood by the 1950s and became the world’s highest-paid movie star by the 1960s. It turned out that the 60s would become the greatest decade of her career as she went on to win two Oscars for her roles in BUtterfield 8 in 1961 and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? in 1967.

Besides acting, Taylor was also an advocate for humanitarian causes, with a particular focus on HIV/AIDS. In 1993, she was awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award of AMPAS (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences), an award given to an individual’s “outstanding contributions to humanitarian causes” for her commitment to fighting against HIV/AIDS.

8 Maggie Smith (2 Oscars)

Having appeared in over sixty films, seventy plays, and winning two Academy Awards, a Tony Award, and four Primetime Emmy Awards, Dame Maggie Smith has achieved the “Triple Crown of Acting” title. She is hailed as one of Britain’s most prolific actors and was made a Dame by Queen Elizabeth II in 1990 for her contribution to the arts.

Her first Oscar win came in 1969 for her breakout role as an eccentric teacher in an all-girls school in Edinburgh for the film The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie. And although she would go on to star in many more notable films after the film, it took another nine years before her second Oscar win for California Suite in 1978, where she, ironically, played the role of a British actor, Diane Barrie, who is a first-time nominee for the Academy Award for “Best Actress.”

9 Jane Fonda (2 Oscars)

For over six decades, Jane Fonda has starred in many prominent movies and television shows, such as Barefoot in the Park, 9 to 5, Barbarella, and Grace and Frankie. Fonda has undoubtedly established herself as one of the most acclaimed actors of her generation. Throughout her career, she has received seven Oscar nominations for the films: They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?; Klute; Julia; Coming Home; The China Syndrome; On Golden Pond; and The Morning After. Out of the seven nominations, she has won two Oscars for Klute and Coming Home in the “Best Actress” category.

Before acting, Jane Fonda was also a fashion model and even made two appearances on the cover of Vogue. She is also an outspoken activist for the Black Lives Matter movement, the environmental crisis, and, most famously, for opposing and wanting to end the Vietnam War, which stirred controversy in the United States.

RELATED:8 Tragic Romances in Movies That Broke Our Hearts

10 Cate Blanchett (2 Oscars)

Cate Blanchett is an Australian actor who has made a name for herself because of role in many award-winning films, including The Talented Mr. Ripley, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Don’t Look Up, and more. Though she received her first Oscar nomination for her role as Queen Elizabeth I in 1998’s Elizabeth, she did not win an Oscar until 2005 for her supporting role in The Aviator. She won her second Oscar for “Best Actress” in the Woody Allen comedy-drama film Blue Jasmine in 2014.

Blanchett has also received Oscar nominations for Notes on a Scandal, I’m Not There, Elizabeth: The Golden Age, and Carol. Her most recent role in the film, Tár, has also been chosen as one of the nominees for “Best Actress” in this year’s Oscars.

