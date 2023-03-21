International Women’s History Month is almost coming to a close, and what best way to celebrate the remaining days than by watching some essential documentaries on the mind-blowing power of women all over the world? Fortunately for viewers, there are countless of great pieces of filmmaking regarding womanhood.

Observing and exploring the fearless nature, determination, and incredible strength of many women all around the globe, these are essential watches about female empowerment. From Feminists: What Were They Thinking to This Changes Everything, these intriguing documentaries shine a light on the female struggles against misogyny and inequality of gender, making for thought-provoking, enthralling watches.

10 'Mercury 13' (2018)

Centering around thirteen American women and aspiring astronauts who took part in a privately funded program and were tested in 1961 for spaceflight only to find out that only men were chosen, Mercury 13 depicts the unbelievable true story of the contribution to success that these NASA workers made and the unfortunate way their efforts were treated in return.

While Mercury 13 evokes strong feelings of sadness and anger, it gives voice to these highly experienced pilots by telling their very important stories, showcasing, with the aid of modern-day interviews and archival footage, the way their dreams and ambitions got absolutely destroyed.

9 'Feminists: What Were They Thinking?' (2018)

Directed by Johanna Demetrakas, Feminists: What Were They Thinking is a 2018 feature that explores current culture as it gathers a series of candid and riveting interviews with famous women like Jane Fonda and Gloria Steinem, who talk about identity, abortion, race, childhood, and motherhood.

Featuring great storytelling, this well-crafted and intriguing must-watch Netflix documentary takes a look inside a book of photographs that captured a cultural awakening in the '70s; it provides audiences with great insight into the feminist movement while shining a light on the struggles countless women are still up against.

8 'The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution' (2015)

Depicting the rise and fall of the Black Panther party, The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution is a captivating documentary that tells the story of one of the 20th century's most important and controversial organizations that successfully caught the world's attention for almost 50 years.

Although the Stanley Nelson feature does not merely focus on the female fight, it gives voice to many Black women behind the cultural movement whose fights do not go unnoticed. From handling phone calls to delivering powerful speeches, these incredible women are the epitome of strength and should be celebrated.

7 '9to5: The Story of a Movement' (2020)

Directed by Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, 9to5: The Story of a Movement centers around a movement against the abuse of female workers by their male bosses during the early 1970s, depicting the fierce fight of many women in order to force changes in their workplaces.

Required viewing for Women's History Month, this pertinent documentary streaming on Netflix is about gender equality in the U.S. workforce and highlights some of the wonderful things that can happen when women take control, showcasing how very fiery and effective female leaders can be. 9to5 is raw, honest, and undoubtedly a must-see.

6 'Period. End of Sentence.' (2018)

This beautifully-shot documentary short film directed by Rayka Zehtabchi makes for a very inspirational and educative watch as it focuses on the women's fight against the deeply rooted stigma of menstruation in rural India as they begin to manufacture sanitary pads.

In addition to its memorable title, Oscar-winning documentary Period. End of Sentence. is a deeply engaging feature that explores the impact that outdated views of menstruation have on many women. Highlighting the fight against taboos, the uplifting and important film is surely a crucial watch.

5 'Reversing Roe' (2018)

Ricki Stern and Anne Sundberg's 2018 in-depth Netflix documentary carefully analyzes one of the most controversial issues of recent times: the abortion laws in the United States. With the aid of interviews with abortion rights supporters and opponents, this thought-provoking feature explores the effects of the Roe v. Wade case.

Reversing Roe is a poignant watch because it shines a light on women's rights to control their own bodies. It also provides viewers with an accessible overview of the topic's 50+ years of social and legal history, making for an educative film.

4 'This Changes Everything' (2018)

This 2018 documentary feature by Tom Donahue analysis gender disparity in Hollywood featuring interviews with well-known actors — including Oscar-winners Natalie Portman, Meryl Streep, and Cate Blanchett — executives and artists in the film and TV industry.

Illustrating the way that the industry is dominated primarily by men with little or no representation of women sitting at the decision-making table, this eye-opening feature — directed by a man — sends out a very effective and relevant message (even if it features a slightly puzzling delivery).

3 'Varda by Agnès' (2019)

Directed by the filmmaker herself, Varda by Agnès is a deeply personal and enchanting two-episode TV documentary about director Agnès Varda's life experience as a photographer and female director, as well as the pioneer of the Nouvelle Vague, an institution of French cinema.

No doubt, Varda was one of the most memorable personalities in the film industry, and her legacy lives on forever. In this sincere self-portrait, the beloved filmmaker shines a light on her art — which often tackles feminist themes, including the struggles of women — while also providing viewers with a beautiful analysis of the wonderful person she was.

2 'She's Beautiful When She's Angry' (2014)

With the second-wave feminism movement in the United States at its center, She's Beautiful When She's Angry provides the audience with a series of interviews with ordinary people as it resurrects the buried history of brilliant women who founded NOW, and introduces viewers to the emergence of more radical movements of women's liberation.

A very educative and empowering watch put together with care and directed by Mary Dore, this powerful, thoughtful documentary about the evolution of women's rights is certainly essential viewing not only during this time of the month but throughout the entirety of the year.

1 'Woman' (2019)

Directed by Yann Arthus-Bertrand and Anastasia Mikova, Woman makes for a deeply intimate and thought-provoking project as it reunites 2000 women across 50 different countries and gives them a voice to talk about important topics ranging from motherhood, education, marriage, and financial independence to menstruation and sexuality.

Although hard to watch at times, the deeply emotional 2019 documentary assuredly shines a very important light on relevant themes that still haunt many women today while dealing with each story with care and respect. Designed to educate people who aren't very knowledgeable about womanhood and empower those who struggle with the same anxieties as those portrayed, Woman undoubtedly makes for a crucial watch.

