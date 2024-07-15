This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Wonder Man series just received a wonderful update. Deadline reports that Byron Bowers has joined the cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe series. The performer was recently heard as Nelson in Ten Year Old Tom, the animated series where the titular character learns how to face the adversities of life. Details about his character weren't disclosed at the moment. Principal photography has already wrapped on the anticipated project, and while the show is aiming to premiere on Disney+ at some point next year, Marvel Studios has behaved particularly coy when it comes to the premise and characters of Wonder Man.