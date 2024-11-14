Marvel Studios recently revealed a sizzle reel that gave us a peak into their 2025 offerings. The studio underwent a creative overhaul in the past year and recently saw great success with Kathryn Hahn-led Agatha All Along, which added much-needed witchery in the MCU’s supernatural corner. Now fans are set for a new set of shows like Ironheart, What if…? Eyes of Wakanda and much anticipated Yahya Abdul Mateel II’s turn as Wonder Man. While most details about the show are tightly kept under wraps, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel’s Head of Streaming, Television and Animation recently revealed what to expect from the series as well as the episode count.

During a conversation with the Phase Hero podcast, Winderbaum revealed that Wonder Man has eight episodes. The episode count of the Marvel series is usually based on the story being told, Loki Season 2 had six while Agatha All Along was nine episodes long. So Wonder Man’s story, which seems quite character-driven, has ample screen time for fans to connect to the new hero.

What to Expect from ‘Wonder Man’?

While details are scarce, the new teaser hinted at Simon William’s Hollywood career as we see him auditioning for an in-universe Wonder Man movie/show. We also get to see Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery, who somehow has managed his way to Hollywood after the events of Shang Chi. Winderbaum teased, “It’s a two-hander between two amazing characters, this odd couple of Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery, you get a little bit of glimpse of that in the trailer," He refrained from going into story details, adding, "it’s very fun to see people speculating about what they think the plot is that is part of the fun.” Though for the fans of the comic book character, Winderbaum added,

If you’re a fan of the West Coast Avengers and know a little bit about Simon Williams, you’re going to be, I hope. If you’re anything like me, then you’d be very excited about how much homage to source material there is actually in the show, and it is really a love letter to Hollywood.”

Along with Mateen and Kingsley, the series also cast Ed Harris, Lauren Glazier, Demetrius Grosse, and more. Daniel Destin Cretton co-created the series with Andrew Guest while Stella Meghie, who directed the movie The Photograph, has been chosen to helm some episodes. Wonder Man will drop sometime in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and know more about the Disney+ series with our guide here and check out Winderbaum’s comments above.