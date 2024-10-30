One upcoming Marvel Disney+ series that has flown under the radar just got a major update. As part of a new promo video teasing everything coming to Disney+ later this year and in 2025, the first look at Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Wonder Man has finally been unveiled. Wonder Man has been Marvel's worst-kept secret for quite some time, with no official announcement coming from Feige or Marvel, but Head of TV and Streaming Brad Winderbaum mentioning the project on multiple occasions. Regardless, now fans have some official information to cling to, as the newly released promotional video revealed the first look from the series, and also announced that Wonder Man is coming to Disney+ in December 2025.

The first look at Wonder Man shows Yahya Abdul Mateen II auditioning for the role of Wonder Man in the series, with acting help from Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley), who first played The Mandarin in Iron Man 3 and later reprised his role as Trevor in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Other notable news to come out of the latest promotional drop announced that Deadpool & Wolverine, the R-rated phenomenon that earned more than $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office, will premiere on Disney+ on November 22. It was also revealed that the third and final season of What If...? will premiere on December 22, with Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man set to drop on January 29. Other projects to receive 2025 release dates are Ironheart, coming June 24, Eyes of Wakanda, releasing August 6, and Marvel Zombies, which has set a release window of October, but not an official date.

2024 Has Been a Big Year for Marvel TV

Marvel opened the year with Echo, the Hawkeye spin-off series focusing on Maya Lopez and her crime-riddled past and deep connection with her home and family. The studio then followed this with X-Men '97, which has gone on to become the highest rated Marvel project ever, despite not taking place in the main MCU timeline. Marvel is at the tail end of Agatha All Along, which is set to premiere its final two episodes tonight and boasts strong scores of 82% from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Wonder Man premieres in December 2025 on Disney+. Check out the new look at the series above, stay tuned to Collider for future Marvel updates, and stream Marvel's latest series, Agatha All Along, on Disney+.

Wonder Man Wonder Man follows Simon Williams, a Hollywood stuntman and actor, who gains superpowers and becomes the superhero Wonder Man. The storyline provides a unique superhero perspective on the entertainment industry, highlighting the challenges and satire of Hollywood life. Franchise Marvel Cinematic Universe Expand

