Marvel Studios will return to San Diego Comic Con, possibly debuting official footage of the upcoming Disney+ series.

The move comes as the studio looks to restructure the release of its movies and shows.

In the midst of what has been a mostly quiet year for the MCU, two upcoming Disney+ series just got major updates. A new report from Deadline revealed that both Wonder Man and Ironheart have officially wrapped filming. The report also announced that Marvel Studios will return to San Diego Comic Con after missing last year due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. This means that it's possible Marvel could debut the first official footage of either or both projects, the status of which has been up in the air since it was announced that Marvel Studios was restructuring the way it handles its TV shows.

Ironheart is confirmed to star Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams as well as Anthony Ramos as The Hood and Alden Ehrenreich. Thorne previously played a supporting role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, forging a bond with the Wakandans that will almost certainly come into play in the show. As for Wonder Man, fewer details have been unveiled, but Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is confirmed to be involved, with Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen set to play the titular character. Ben Kingsley, who plays The Mandarin/Trevor Slattory in Iron Man 3 and the latter in Shang-Chi, is also part of the Wonder Man cast.

A Quiet Year for Marvel Will Get Much Louder in 2025

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic caused a global shutdown, Marvel will only premiere one movie in 2024: Deadpool & Wolverine. The studio started out the year with Echo, its first mature-rated project, and found extraordinary success with the animated revival X-Men '97, which is officially the highest-rated Marvel project. Also set to release later this year is the WandaVision spin-off series Agatha All Along, which stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, and Aubrey Plaza.

In 2025, Marvel Studios will make up for its lack of content by dropping several highly anticipated projects. Captain America: Brave New World will open the year in the same slot that Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania had in 2023, premiering in theaters on February 14. Also following suit in 2025 is The Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts*, and Blade (allegedly). Also confirmed to premiere in 2025 is the long-awaited Daredevil: Born Again, which will see Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Jon Bernthal all reprise their roles as Daredevil, Kingpin, and Punisher, respectively.

Both Ironheart and Wonder Man are expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and get your tickets below for Deadpool & Wolverine.

