Marvel Studios' upcoming Disney+ series Wonder Man is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing projects in the MCU’s latest phase, and according to Marvel’s Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation Brad Winderbaum, it’s something truly special. Speaking exclusively with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Winderbaum confirmed that the Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest-led series will consist of eight episodes and deliver a completely fresh take within the Marvel Universe.

The series stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, an actor-turned-superhero known as Wonder Man. It also features Ben Kingsley, reprising his role as Trevor Slattery, and Demetrius Grosse as Eric Williams (Grim Reaper). Ed Harris is set to play Neal Saroyan, Simon’s agent. When asked about the tone of the series and how it compares to previous Marvel outings, Winderbaum was quick to highlight how unique Wonder Man will be:

"Wonder Man is eight episodes. It's a very new flavor for Marvel. It's straight from the minds of Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest. Honestly, it is one of my favorite things ever. I think it's the best show no one's ever seen, and I’m very excited to see the audience reaction to it. I think it's a love letter to what we do as filmmakers. It's a love letter to acting as a profession, and it's a very sincere, beautiful show."

The comment about the series being a love letter to acting certainly aligns with the earliest reports that Wonder Man would explore Simon Williams' journey in Hollywood, blending superhero spectacle with a satirical eye to the moviemaking business, which is certainly a new take on the Marvel formula.

'Wonder Man' Episode Lengths Will Vary

Image via Marvel Studios

Marvel’s Disney+ shows have traditionally followed either a six-episode format with hour-long installments (like Loki or The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) or shorter, half-hour episodes across longer seasons (like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law). Wonder Man, however, will mix things up. When asked about the runtime for the episodes, Winderbaum explained:

"There's a little bit of some streaming leeway in the episode runtimes, so I think our shortest episode is 20-something, and our longest is, like, 40-something."

That also suggests that Wonder Man will have a more flexible structure, allowing some episodes to be short and punchy while others take more time to develop storylines, and it should certainly allow the series to tell its story in the right amount of time.

Wonder Man will drop sometime in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.