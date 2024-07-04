The Big Picture The MCU's Wonder Man series will explore the sibling rivalry between Wonder Man and the Grim Reaper.

Marvel Studios benefits from character-driven stories, as seen in WandaVision and Moon Knight, promising emotional arcs in Wonder Man.

Wonder Man does not yet have a release date.

Marvel Studios’ Wonder Man series starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is finally getting some exciting updates! While fans have been worried about the fate of the show after the creative overhaul at the studio, it resumed filming earlier this in January after last year’s strikes under the watchful eye of Destin Daniel Cretton. While most details are kept tightly under wraps, Demetrius Grosse, who is set to play The Grim Reaper in the series, teased the dynamic between his character and Wonder Man.

In the comic, The Grim Reaper aka Erick Williams is the brother of Simon aka Wonder Man, who doesn’t fit in the Williams family. With Simon considered the pride of the family, the sibling rivalry and jealousy pushes Erick on the wrong path, eventually leading him to gain a mighty scythe and take on the role of the reaper. Groose teases that the brotherly dynamic will be explored in the upcoming Disney+ series as well and that fans should keep an eye on them. He told Comic Book:

"Yes, and I think people are going to be intrigued by the dynamic between Simon Williams and Eric Williams as much as they're excited about the dynamic between Grim Reaper and Wonder Man. This series is gonna be a very, very different kind of show, but pleasantly so."

Marvel Studios Will Benefit From Character Driven Stories

Sometimes the grand MCU design gets in the way of fans' favorite character’s emotional arcs when the plot is favored over personal stories. While the core Avengers had an impact on us given a decade's worth of character development, recent projects like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Thor: Love and Thunder, and The Marvels did not help the character’s growth as fans would have anticipated. However, the studio has been able to showcase good character-focused stories with shows like WandaVision, and Moon Knight that made an impact on the viewers.

With Grosse’s comment, it seems like, Wonder Man will give us equal parts of the character’s emotional motivation as well as the superhero spectacle. The series also cast Ben Kingsley, who is expected to return to the MCU as villain Trevor Slattery along with Ed Harris, Lauren Glazier, and more. Cretton co-created the series with Andrew Guest while Stella Meghie, who directed the movie The Photograph, has been chosen to helm some episodes.

No release date has been announced for Wonder Man, yet. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and know more about the Disney+ series with our guide here.