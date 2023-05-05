The folks at Marvel aren't taking a break anytime soon. Coming to Disney+ is the highly-anticipated TV series adaptation of Wonder Man. What's even more surprising is the choice of the lead actor, none other than Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, a familiar face in the DC universe from his roles in Watchmen and the Aquaman movies.

The thrilling series, helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest, brings to life the story of Simon Williams, also known as Wonder Man. Williams has been recognized as one of the oldest superheroes in Marvel comics. Now fans will see him in action like never before. Here’s everything we know so far about Wonder Man.

When Is Wonder Man Coming Out?

Since filming for Wonder Man started in April 2023, news of a confirmed release date has not been announced yet. Some have speculated a premiere date during the 2023-2024 TV season, but stay tuned for further updates. Wonder Man is set to premiere on Disney+.

Is There A Trailer for Wonder Man?

As the latest news about Wonder Man has just been revealed, it's too soon to expect a trailer. While the word of the series is exciting enough, fans will have to wait a bit longer to catch a glimpse of the action. Keep an eye out for further information and updates.

Who Are the Cast of Wonder Man?

Abdul-Mateen will lead in Disney+'s Wonder Man, marking his move from DC to Marvel. No stranger to the world of comic superheroes, the actor took on the role of Cal Abar/Dr. Manhattan on HBO's Watchmen, adapted from the DC Comic by Dave Gibbons and Alan Moore. His appearance on the show earned him an Emmy in 2020. But Abdul-Mateen's portfolio doesn't stop there. Before Watchmen, the actor was involved in DC's Aquaman as David Kane/Black Manta and is expected to partake in the film's sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is scheduled for a release on December 20, 2023. Besides his work in TV and cinema, Abdul-Mateen receives rave reviews for his performance in Broadway's revival of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Suzan Lori Parks, Topdog/Underdog.

Wonder Man also sees the addition of Demetrius Grosse, who will play Eric Williams/Grim Reaper. The brother of Simon, Eric, doesn't quite precisely fit in with his Williams family, especially since Simon is considered the pride and joy of the house. Shunned by his family members, this pushes Eric to pursue a crime-filled route that eventually leads him to gain a mighty scythe and take on the role of Grim Reaper. Grosse made headlines for playing Rock in Straight Outta Compton and has taken other parts like Errol in the FX series Justified. Most recently, he's appeared in Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities as Eddie in "Lot 36".

Another familiar face in the highly-anticipated TV series is Ben Kingsley, who is expected to return to the MCU as villain Trevor Slattery in Wonder Man. Slattery was first featured in Iron Man 3, cementing his debut in the Marvel film franchise. But Slattery's most recent appearance is when posed as Mandarin in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Kingsley is a highly acclaimed actor whose work in the acting department has earned him much respect in the industry thanks to his roles in films such as Schindler's List. Nominated for four Academy Awards and even winning Best Actor for his work in Gandhi, Kingsley's future projects include a supporting role in The Way of the Wind and The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, the latter directed by Wes Anderson.

What Is Wonder Man About?

Introduced to Marvel Comics in 1964 through The Avengers #9, Wonder Man was brought to life by the creative minds of Stan Lee, Don Heck, and Jack Kirby. Known by his birth name Simon Williams, he is the son of Sanford Williams, a rival munitions tycoon of Tony Stark. After inheriting his father's factory, Simon faces financial losses due to Stark Industries' success. Simon gains his ion-based superpowers while working for the evil Baron Zemo, initially leading him to become an antagonist to The Avengers. However, Simon eventually has a change of heart and chooses to be on the heroes' side.

Wonder Man is also connected to two famous Marvel characters, Vision and Wanda/Scarlet Witch, who have been taking the world by storm thanks to WandaVision. It's said that Wonder Man and Vision are linked to each other through ionic energy and brainwaves. Wonder Man even developed feelings for Wanda along the way.

Who Is Making Wonder Man?

In June 2022, it was reported that Cretton, the filmmaker behind Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is teaming up with Guest to bring Wonder Man to the small screen via Disney+. For those unfamiliar with Guest, he's the mastermind behind hit shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Community. He recently lent his talents to Marvel's Hawkeye series as a consulting producer.

Adding to the excitement, Stella Meghie, who directed the movie The Photograph, has been chosen to helm some episodes of Wonder Man. Meghie's portfolio includes taking on a creative leadership role in Encanto and serving as director for several episodes of Grown-ish. In addition to Meghie, Cretton will also direct several episodes of the series while holding the executive producer position. Heading up the writing team for Wonder Man is Guest, with Kevin Feige overseeing the entire project.

When Did Wonder Man Film?

In December 2021, Cretton made a multi-year deal with Marvel Studios to develop TV projects for Disney+ through his production company, Family Owned. At the same time, the director was also busy working on the highly anticipated sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. News of Wonder Man was finally announced in June 2022, when it was revealed that the series was in the works, with Cretton and Guest on board to help bring the character to the screen. The series started production in April 2023.