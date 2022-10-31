Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is set to move over from DC to Marvel to lead the studio’s Disney+ series Wonder Man, Deadline has reported. In June, the series was announced to be in development with Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings’ director Destin Daniel Cretton and Hawkeye co-producer Andrew Guest involved in the project.

Wonder Man was created by Stan Lee and illustrated by Don Heck and Jack Kirby and was first introduced in Marvel Comics in 1964 with The Avengers #9. The character, also known as Simon Williams, is the son of the industrialist, Sanford Williams. Upon his father’s death, he assumes control of their ammunition business, seeing its successes limited when it comes into competition with Tony Stark’s Stark Industries. Simon gains ion-based superpowers, including super strength. He establishes himself as an antagonist to The Avengers while working under Baron Zemo; though later he decides to become part of the same superhero team. He then develops an interest in acting and fellow superhero Hercules helps him to establish a career.

The Disney+ series will also see the return of Oscar winner Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery, who was introduced as The Mandarin in the Iron Man franchise but was retconned as a good guy in Shang-Chi. Given Wonder Man has his roots in (in universe) Hollywood and Slattery is an actor his involvement in the series makes sense. Further, things in the MCU have gone quite meta with She-Hulk, where the protagonist literally strolled into Marvel Studios’ office and had a chat with KEVIN. It'll be interesting to see how the upcoming series will shape up.

Abdul-Mateen II is no novice to the superhero genre having won an Emmy Award for playing Cal Abar/Dr. Manhattan in HBO’s Watchmen. He then appeared as Black Manta aka David Kane in Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and will reprise his character in the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is slated for release on December 25, 2023.

His recent credits include features like Kean Reeves’ The Matrix Resurrection where he played Morpheus, Nia DaCosta’s Candyman sequel, Michael Bay's Ambulance, Aaron Sorkin’s Oscar-nominated drama The Trial of the Chicago 7, Jordan Peele’s Us and Michel Gracey’s The Greatest Showman led by Hugh Jackman. His TV credits include fan-favorite feature Black Mirror and The Get Down among others. His upcoming features include FX’s limited series Scent of Burnt Flowers, Dwayne Johnson’s action thriller Emergency Contact and Amazon Studios' film I Helped Destroy People. With Abdul-Mateen II’s amazing acting chops it’s no doubt he’ll bring out the best of the character in his new superhero stint.

