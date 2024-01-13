The Big Picture Marvel's Wonder Man series has officially resumed production in Los Angeles after a nine-month hiatus.

Filming for Wonder Man was initially shut down due to picketers protesting at the shooting locations and the SAG/AFTRA strike in July 2023.

Despite the setbacks, director Destin Daniel Cretton remains overseeing the series.

Marvel's latest series Wonder Man has proven that rumours of its demise are greatly exaggerated with the news that filming on the series has resumed in Los Angeles. The show was announced in June 2022 under the watchful eye of Destin Daniel Cretton, while Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Demetrius Grosse, Ed Harris and Sir Ben Kingsley were all added to the cast, with the latter reprising his role as Trevor Slattery from Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Cretton confirmed that shooting had begun at the beginning of 2023, which ended up being something of an annus horribilus for Marvel, causing them to look inwardly to figure out what had gone wrong. As well as box office disappointments, series like She-Hulk: Attorney At Law had disappointed in viewership back in 2022, perhaps setting the tone for what was to come. t the end of May 2023, filming for Wonder Man was shut down entirely, partially in response to picketers protesting at the various locations where the show was shooting. When SAG/AFTRA went on strike in July 2023, Wonder Man was officially shelved.

News on the series went quiet after this, while there were reports that the series would be quietly cancelled altogether. In November 2023, Cretton left his job as the director of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty but was confirmed to still be overseeing Wonder Man. However, after that, there was nothing until some fans spotted the series filming in LA today, showing that the apparently-troubled show has now officially resumed production after a nine-month hiatus.

Who Is Wonder Man?

Image via Universal

Wonder Man, a character in Marvel Comics, was created by Stan Lee and brought to life through the illustrations of Don Heck and Jack Kirby. He made his debut in "The Avengers #9" in 1964. The character is depicted as the offspring of an industrialist named Sanford Williams. Following the death of his father, he takes over their successful ammunition business, only to find its growth hindered by competition with Tony Stark's Stark Industries. Simon acquires ion-based superpowers, including extraordinary strength.

Initially, he emerges as an enemy to The Avengers, working in nefarious style with Baron Zemo. However, he experiences a transformation in his perspective and decides to join The Avengers as a member. Additionally, he develops a passion for acting, and with assistance from fellow superhero Hercules, he ventures into a career in Hollywood.

Collider will have more updates on Wonder Man as it becomes available. Marvel's first spotlight series, Echo, is streaming now on Disney+.

Echo Maya Lopez must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Release Date January 9, 2024 Cast Alaqua Cox , Chaske Spencer , Vincent D'Onofrio , Tantoo Cardinal , Devery Jacobs , Zahn McClarnon Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Studio Marvel Studios Franchise Marvel Cinematic Universe Main Characters Maya Lopez Producer Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, Jason Gavin, Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King and Jennifer Booth Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Franchise(s) Marvel Cinematic Universe

Watch on Disney+