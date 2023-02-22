It would seem that the star of Stella Meghie, the director behind The Photograph, is continuing to rise. According to Deadline, Meghie has been tapped to direct episodes of Marvel Studios' upcoming series Wonder Man, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the lead. It's currently unknown how many episodes Meghie will direct, but it's believed to be multiple.

Alongside Meghie, Daniel Destin Cretton will also direct multiple episodes of the series while also serving as an executive producer. Hawkeye producer Andrew Guest serves as head writer for Wonder Man, with Kevin Feige overseeing the project.

Created by Stan Lee, the character of Wonder Man was introduced to Marvel Comics in 1964 by way of The Avengers #9. The character, whose real name is Simon Williams, assumes control of his family's munitions business following the death of his father. After encountering heavy competition from Tony Stark's Stark Industries, Simon gains ion-based superpowers. Initially serving as an antagonist to the Avengers, Simon switches sides and becomes a key member of the team.

Meghie's involvement with Wonder Man only strengthens her ties with Disney, as the two are already developing Tiana, a live-action series for Disney+ focused on the character from the animated classic The Princess and The Frog. With Meghie serving as an executive producer on that project, it makes sense that Disney would want to utilize her directorial talents, as Wonder Man is one of Marvel's high priority projects for their upcoming TV slate. Her directorial debut came with 2016's Jean of the Joneses, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival. The film went on to earn nominations at the Independent Spirit Awards and the Canadian Screen Awards.

Meghie's first big break as a director came with her 2018 film The Weekend, which she also wrote and produced. The film's debut at the Toronto Film Festival put her on the map as an up-and-coming filmmaker. The success of The Weekend led to her writing and directing 2020's The Photograph, starring Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield, with that film earning critical acclaim.

Her filmography also includes a creative leadership role on Disney's Encanto, as well as helping produce the Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody. She has also worked in television, directing episodes of Grown-ish, Issa Rae's comedy series Insecure and the BET+ comedy series First Wives Club.

Marvel has not yet commented on the decision to add Meghie to Wonder Man. Meghie is represented by CAA, Lighthouse Management and Media and attorney Gordon Bobb. Check out the trailer for Meghie's film, The Photgraph, below: