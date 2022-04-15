HBO Max has released some amazing DC content so far in the streamer’s short lifespan. While most fans are eagerly awaiting Leslie Grace’s Batgirl, another film of note coming to HBO Max is the DC comedy live-action adaptation The Wonder Twins. The film was announced earlier this year and now DC has officially found their Wonder Twins. According to Deadline, KJ Apa and Isabel May will be playing Zan and Jayna respectively.

Not much is known about the plot of the film, but the gimmick these two powerful twin aliens share is that Jayna can transform into any animal while Zan is a shapeshifter. However, their powers can only be activated when they are touching each other and Zan has become sort of a joke since his creation as he can only change into any form of water. The pair was introduced in The All-New Super Friends Hour animated series to help cater the show to an even younger demographic. The twins would later make their comic debut in the 1977 Super Friends series before being introduced into DC proper sometime later. The Wonder Twins have appeared in many other shows since then like Teen Titans Go!, Smallville, and The Flash.

Apa is best known for his other comic book role on the hit CW show Riverdale where he has played the lead Archie Andrews for the last six seasons. Apa has a great boyish charm to him that has been on full display in Riverdale. That alone makes him perfect to play such an absurd character like Zan. Also, Apa’s feature film roles include Songbird, The Hate U Give, A Dog’s Purpose, and I Still Believe. May on the other hand has appeared in hit shows like Paramount’s Yellowstone prequel series 1883, Alexa & Katie, and Young Sheldon.

HBO Max has had a lot of success with their DC comedy offerings like Doom Patrol, Peacemaker, and Harley Quinn. Due to this, it will be very exciting to see what they have up their sleeve for arguably this universe’s most absurd pairing. The Wonder Twins will be written by Black Adam and Rampage co-writer Adam Sztykiel. The film is also significant as Sztykiel will be making his directorial debut with this project. On top of that, Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey’s Temple Hill will produce the film.

The Wonder Twins is set to begin production in Atlanta this summer. Now that the leads are set, we should hear more casting news for the project in the near future. While we wait, you can catch up on all of HBO Max’s exclusive DC content.

