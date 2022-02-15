DC Comics and Warner Brothers have their sights on another lesser known property as a Wonder Twins live-action film is now in active development. Coming exclusively from The Hollywood Reporter, WB has hired Adam Sztykiel to write and direct the project for release on their popular streaming service HBO Max. Sztykiel is no stranger to the DC Universe as he has recently co-written the screenplay for the Dwayne Johnson starring anti-hero epic Black Adam which is set to release this summer.

Sztykiel’s other work credits include such comedies as Project X, Due Date, Spy Guys, We’re the Millers, and another Johnson starring film Rampage. Most recently he wrote the screenplay for the reboot of the Scooby-Doo franchise simply titled Scoob! for Warner Animation Group. Wonder Twins will be produced by Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey of Temple Hill, who have worked on everything from The Twilight Saga to Love, Simon.

The Wonder Twins themselves are a quirky pair of DC heroes who are alien siblings named Zan and Jayna. They are best known for their introduction in Hanna-Barbera’s The All-New Super Friends Hour where the young heroes acted as counterparts to established heroes like Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. Arguably in an attempt for the popular 80s cartoon show to skew towards an even younger audience. However, that has not been the only adaptation of these twins as they have appeared in the Super Friends comics before being introduced in the DC Universe proper in their own various comic lines. They have also appeared on shows like Smallville, Teen Titans Go!, and The Flash.

Image via ABC

RELATED: 'Batgirl': Release Date, Cast, Filming Details, and Everything We Know So Far About the DC Movie

Not much is known about the plot of the film yet, but the Wonder Twins are best known for their catchphrase “Wonder Twins power, activate!” which always came before Jayna turned into an animal and Zan turned into…well various forms of water. It hilariously may not be a fair trade off as Zan has been at the receiving end of many jokes in the DC Universe, but with DC Comics making popular comedy hits like Doom Patrol, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, and Peacemaker, there is no better time to introduce these characters to a wider audience.

The Wonder Twins joins Batgirl, which is currently filming, as the latest DC Film to retrieve the straight to HBO Max treatment. Given Sztykiel's comedy background and his established footing in the DC Universe, this film looks to be another unique offering from WB and DC. While this film is still far off given it has just been announced, stick with Collider’s Hall of Justice for all the latest updates on the Wonder Twins.

The Oscars Will Include a Twitter-Voted Category for Fan Favorite Movie, so 'Malignant' Finally Has a Chance There's no way this turns out well, is there?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email