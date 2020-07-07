‘Wonder Woman 1984’: Patty Jenkins Explains the “Amazon Olympics” as New Image Is Released

In an alternate timeline, we’ve already seen the highly anticipated sequel Wonder Woman 1984 and are eagerly awaiting the third installment in that trilogy. Sadly, we do not live in that timeline. Wonder Woman 1984 is still upcoming, currently slated for theatrical release on October 2nd of this year, but director Patty Jenkins is shedding some new light on a particular point of interest regarding the film: the Amazon Olympics.

You may have noticed in the sequel’s most recent trailer that we got a glimpse of what looked like Olympic-style games happening on Themyscira, and Jenkins explains to Empire the thinking behind the Amazonian women holding yearly Olympic games:

“What I love about the Amazon Olympics is everything that we got to really celebrate in the first movie. Here are these people who are incredibly powerful and capable, but different in how they approach things. If you’ve been training for hundreds of years because of an impending invasion, you’re going to be constantly working on all these skill sets. So, to me, every year, they would have these Olympics to see who’s doing the best on horses or swimming the fastest, and seeing new tricks people have figured out.”

It’s likely part of a flashback sequence, as the majority of Wonder Woman 1984 takes place in the year 1984 and finds Diana running up against American consumerism while also, somehow, bringing back Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). But Jenkins has long stated her desire to revisit Themyscira in a potential spinoff film (that’s already planned) and is even developing a potential animated series that would further illuminate Diana’s home.

For now, though, we all just want to see Wonder Woman 1984. It’ll happen. Eventually.

