Warner Bros. has released four new Wonder Woman 1984 character posters. The new posters arrive just a few weeks ahead of the DCEU sequel's release on HBO Max. In a surprise turn of events, Warner Bros. announced in early December that it would release its entire 2021 slate — which includes movies like Dune, The Matrix 4, and Godzilla vs. Kong — on HBO Max on the same day each respective title would make its theatrical premiere. As such, it seems Wonder Woman 1984 will be kicking off that trend when it arrives in select theaters and HBO Max on Christmas Day.

These new posters released ahead of Wonder Woman 1984's HBO Max launch feature the heroes and villains of the sequel. Each of the movie's four stars gets their own poster: Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as Cheetah, and Pedro Pascal as Max Lord. The design of the posters is also very similar to the previous character posters we've seen for the movie. Since the movie is set in the 1980s, the aesthetic is very vibrant and neon, which adds life and dimension to each poster. The posters were first revealed exclusively by IGN.

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in select theaters and HBO Max on December 25. Check out the four new posters below. For more, watch the recent trailer released during CCXP Worlds 2020 and check out early reactions from critics who screened the movie in advance.

Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman

Chris Pine as Steve Trevor

Kristin Wiig as Barbara Minerva/Cheetah

Pedro Pascal as Max Lord

