As the anticipation grows for Wonder Woman 1984 ahead of its domestic release on Christmas Day, we're still curious about some details around the DCEU sequel. One of those primary curiosities concerns the Wonder Woman 1984 credits scene, which will follow the movie's epic two-and-a-half-hour runtime. While Jenkins has previously confirmed there will indeed be a credits scene (via CinemaBlend), not much has been known about its particulars.

While speaking with Jenkins about Wonder Woman 1984, Collider's own Steven Weintraub was able to discuss the credits scene with the director. During their conversation, we asked when exactly the credits scene was filmed. To this, Jenkins shared, "We shot it during the additional photography but I knew what it was going to be all along. So we only did that to try to keep all the details of it as tiny as possible so that it wasn't lumped in with the massive production."

Collider was also curious to know when will be the first time anyone will be able to see the credits scene. Jenkins revealed that would be when Wonder Woman 1984 is released internationally later this week: "In Europe when it releases on the 16th. And I pray to God that nobody... It's such a hard thing to release the movie the way it is and I'm just asking fans, please, no spoilers for each other. Give everybody a chance to experience this."

Image via Warner Bros.

In the spirit of giving nothing away, Jenkins didn't reveal specifics about the credits scene. Instead, she told us "it's not [a] long" scene. To this, when asked if the credits scene is more like a button to the movie, Jenkins enigmatically replied, "Kind of."

The decision to put a credits scene into Wonder Woman 1984 is a curious one. Jenkins' remark that the sequel's credits scene was filmed in additional photography teases a possible desire to leave the 1984 story open for a third Wonder Woman movie (Jenkins briefly spoke about this with us back in December 2019) and provide some more connective tissue to Wonder Woman's present-day DCEU story. Additionally, the existence of a credits scene is also curious because there was no credits scene in 2017's Wonder Woman. At the time, this made Wonder Woman one of the rare DCEU movies — and, more broadly, the rare modern-day superhero movie — to not have a credits scene included in it. It will be worth sticking around for the credits just to see if Wonder Woman 1984's scene has some fun with its characters, as was the case with the Flash vs. Superman race in Justice League, or if it will provide some more DCEU story building like the Black Manta scene at the end of Aquaman.

Image via Warner Bros.

Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince, Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as Cheetah/Barbara Minerva, and Pedro Pascal as Max Lord. Wonder Woman 1984 will be the first of many Warner Bros. movies to be released on HBO Max the same day as the theatrical release. Learn more on the game-changing Warner Bros.-HBO Max deal to see what you can expect in 2021.

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in select theaters and on HBO Max on December 25. Stay tuned for more Collider interviews with Jenkins and the cast of Wonder Woman 1984. In the meantime, check out the action-packed IMAX featurette for Wonder Woman 1984.

Share Share Tweet Email

Exclusive: New ‘Earth to Ned’ Episodes Beam Onto Disney+ January 1 Plus, we chat with Brian Henson about the new episodes!