If you were wishin' for Wonder Woman 1984 to finally drop on 4K Blu-ray, today is the day Pedro Pascal's magical wish rock finally paid up. Warner Bros. announced its most recent DC Comics film will be available on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 30th, following a 48-hour rental period starting February 12 and digital purchases starting March 16.

Once again directed by Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 transports Gal Gadot's title Amazonian to the era of synths and spandex, where an ambitious oil baron, Max Lord (Pascal) kicks off a world-threatening event and jumpstarts Barbara Minerva's (Kristen Wiig) transformation into iconic Wonder Woman villain Cheetah. Also, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) is back from the dead; it's a whole thing.

The film received a more mixed reaction than its predecessor when it debuted on HBO Max. But if this colorful romp is your bag then think about nabbing the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, which will utilize DolbyVision HDR, an optimized-for-home-viewing soundtrack, and HDR10+, a new technology that "optimizes brightness levels and contrast for each scene, making bright areas brighter and dark areas darker to deliver a lifelike viewing experience."

Plus, these special features and featurettes:

The Making of Wonder Woman 1984: Expanding the Wonder

Gal & Kristen: Friends Forever

Small But Mighty

Scene Study: The Open Road

Scene Study: The Mall

Gal & Krissy Having Fun

Meet the Amazons

Black Gold Infomercial

Gag Reel

Wonder Woman 1984 Retro Remix

For more on Wonder Woman 1984, here is our full conversation with Patty Jenkins about the film. Below, you'll find the official synopsis for Wonder Woman 1984:

The fate of the world is once more on the line, and only Wonder Woman can save it. This new chapter in the Wonder Woman story finds Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) living quietly among mortals in the vibrant, sleek 1980s—an era of excess driven by the pursuit of having it all. Though she’s come into her full powers, she maintains a low profile, curating ancient artifacts and only performing her superheroic acts incognito. But now, Diana will have to step directly into the spotlight and muster all her wisdom, strength and courage in order to save mankind from a world of its own making.

