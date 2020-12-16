Will a director's cut or extended cut of Wonder Woman 1984 ever be released? It's one of the many questions we're pondering these days as we inch closer and closer to the release of the DCEU sequel. Previously, we reported Wonder Woman 1984 is coming to HBO Max on Christmas Day and that the movie's runtime clocks in at two hours and 31 minutes. Last year, Patty Jenkins told Collider there was, at one point, a cut that ran two hours and 45 minutes. This knowledge, combined with the fact that HBO Max has put Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: The Ultimate Edition on its platform, has left us puzzling over the possibility of another cut of Wonder Woman 1984 eventually ending up on the streamer.

Collider's own Steven Weintraub decided to bring up the topic with Jenkins while in conversation for Wonder Woman 1984. After bringing up the subject of Wonder Woman 1984's runtime, we asked Jenkins whether an extended cut (or, implicitly, a director's cut) could ever show up on HBO Max or the future DVD/Blu-ray release. Jenkins was firm in her reply.

"No. I wouldn't even want to," the Wonder Woman 1984 director told us. "The reason why is because I grew up with the pacing of films being a little bit slower and I think that's great. And when I show those movies to my son, there's no part of him that thinks they're too slow. When you watch Superman or you watch Raiders of the Lost Ark, nothing about it is too slow. We've gotten pretty quick moving in movies a lot now, but that doesn't add up to emotion to me. But I'm also a director, so who knows? I may be indulging myself and just playing around in scenes for too long to sustain the movie. Generally, directors do that when you leave them alone."

Jenkins continued, "So that's the only difference that I end up having is I would like to take a little more time and have a little more air all over the place in scenes we really had anyway. And that's it. So, if I aired my longer cut, it would be 15 minutes or 10 minutes longer and everybody would say, 'I couldn't tell the difference,' because it would just be a little bit slower pace across the board so it's not really worth it."

Jenkins' answer did not include any details around what had been cut from the version that will hit HBO Max and select theaters in just a few weeks or what footage she would add back in to make the movie a longer cut. Additionally, Jenkins' candor on the topic of a Wonder Woman 1984 extended or director's cut should not come as too much of a surprise. Neither an extended or director's cut of Wonder Woman has ever been released because, as Jenkins told us in 2017, there wasn't a single deleted scene. As such, Jenkins seems to be keeping in line with a precedent she set three years ago.

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in select theaters and on HBO Max on December 25. For more from Collider's recent chat with Patty Jenkins, find out what she had to say about the Wonder Woman 1984 credits scene.

