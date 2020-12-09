We’re a little more than two weeks away from the release of Wonder Woman 1984, the highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster 2017 film about the iconic DC superhero. To get us all even more hyped for the movie’s Christmas Day debut, IMAX has released a brief featurette showing off some of the gargantuan action set pieces, including one wherein the titular hero flips a tank down the highway without a hair out of place.

As its title suggests, Wonder Woman 1984 tosses Princess Diana of Themyscira (Gal Gadot) several decades ahead from where we last saw her into the gonzo fever dream that was the mid-eighties. In the film, she somehow meets back up with Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), despite him having heroically exploded in a flying juggernaut of poison gas at the end of the previous film. She must also cross swords with both Barbara Ann Minerva a.k.a. Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal). Cheetah, one of Wonder Woman’s most famous adversaries from the comics, is more of a physical threat to the superhero, whereas Lord is closer to Lex Luthor.

During the IMAX clip, Gadot and director Patty Jenkins along with producer Charles Roven discuss the advantages of being able to film on the ultra high-resolution camera to produce some truly incredible imagery and give the movie an absolutely epic feel. And it definitely looks epic - the shots of a young Diana on Themyscira are huge and vibrant, giving the mythical island a larger-than-life feel. The rest of the action looks stunning, too. Check out the clip below. Wonder Woman 1984 is one of several tentpole films WarnerMedia is planning to release in theaters and on its streaming service HBO Max simultaneously, although some are less than thrilled with the decision, notably the CEO of AMC Theaters and director Christopher Nolan.

