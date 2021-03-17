Before Wonder Woman 1984 hits shelves later this month, fans can get the first taste of the bonus features thanks to an all-new gag reel courtesy of Warner Bros' YouTube channel. The blockbuster sequel from Patty Jenkins, starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine, introduced villains Cheetah and Maxwell Lord played by Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal, respectively. It should come as no surprise that the all-star cast had an absolute blast on the set of the superhero production.

The gag reel features the cast and crew consistently breaking into laughter in some of the film’s most important moments. Gadot's giggling gets taken to another level as the video shows her breaking character and dissolving into laughter for six minutes straight. Pine and Pascal aren’t far behind either in that department, especially when the latter accidentally farts during an intense sequence. The icing on the cake is Jenkins commentating from behind the camera, attempting to work past the constant laughter and on-set shenanigans. In addition to the gag reel, the 4K/Blu-ray/DVD release includes a bevy of special features that span past those hilarious few minutes.

Wonder Woman 1984 arrived in theaters and HBO Max simultaneously on Christmas Day last year to mixed reviews. However, despite the less-than-hoped-for critical response, the film soared past initial box office projections and a sequel was fast-tracked. Wonder Woman 3 is officially on the way, and we have a feeling the cast and crew will have a lot of fun, even if Jenkins has already hinted that it will probably be her last Wonder Woman movie as director.

The gag reel is only the tip of the lasso for the home release of the latest DC Universe film adventure. Fans can experience the rest of the bonus features when Wonder Woman 1984 becomes available on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 30. You can watch the gag reel below!

