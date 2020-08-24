Listen to the First Track from Hans Zimmer’s ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Score

We got a new look at Wonder Woman 1984 at DC FanDome this weekend courtesy of a brand new trailer, but now it’s time to hear Hans Zimmer’s original score for the superhero sequel for the first time. Rupert Gregson-Williams composed the score for the first Wonder Woman movie, but of course Zimmer is responsible for composing the original Wonder Woman motif for her first appearance in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Back in 2018, Zimmer told us in an interview why he decided to take on the full score for Wonder Woman 1984:

“It was an odd thing to say yes to because my friend Rupert – I had worked really hard at getting Rupert the job on the first one, but remember the motif, the Wonder Woman theme, is mine. I wrote that thing. We had done it live and it became more and more interesting and I just thought it was important to sort of finish it, and Patty [Jenkins] phoned me and she had a really interesting idea. The story she’s going to tell… it’s a story I want to be part of.”

That story finds Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman living in 1984 and squaring off against Pedro Pascal’s Trump-inspired villain Maxwell Lord as well as Kristen Wiig’s superpowered antagonist Cheetah, with Chris Pine reprising his role as Steve Trevor somehow.

The track below is called “Themyscira” and likely comes from the opening sequence of the movie, which takes place on Themyscira and revolves around an Olympic-style event called the “Amazon Games” – for which we got the inside story while visiting the set.

It’s lively and joyful and hopeful – all the things that Wonder Woman herself is – and I’m intrigued to hear more of Zimmer’s full score when the movie finally gets released. Right now, Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to hit theaters in October.