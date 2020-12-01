HBO Max is pulling out all the stops to ensure watching 'Wonder Woman 1984' at home is a theatrical experience.

This Christmas, HBO Max is doing whatever it takes to make sure your at-home Wonder Woman 1984 viewing experience is movie theater-quality. HBO Max has announced Wonder Woman 1984 will be shown in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. The DCEU sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman will be the first movie shown on HBO Max with these features in place, thus ensuring it will be an unmissable event when it launches on the platform on December 25.

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins also announced the good news on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, writing, "Excited to announce that #WW84 will be the first film on HBO Max available in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, AND Dolby Atmos! Can’t wait. IN THEATERS on Dec. 25th and exclusively streaming in the US on @hbomax. PLEASE find the biggest and highest quality screen you can!!"

In a press release, HBO Max also reminded that Wonder Woman 1984 will also be supported on devices including Apple TV 4K, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, Amazon Fire TV Cube and 4K Fire TV Edition smart TVs, Chromecast Ultra, AT&T TV, and supported Android TV devices.

News of Wonder Woman 1984's big upgrade in sound and picture comes on the heels of the game-changing announcement the Warner Bros. movie was coming to HBO Max in the first place. The mid-November news revealed Wonder Woman 1984 would be released in select (read: COVID-19-safe) theaters and HBO Max on Christmas Day, December 25. Prior to Wonder Woman 1984's HBO Max launch announcement, the movie had faced multiple release date delays with the most recent push taking the movie from October to December.

Gal Gadot reprises her role as Wonder Woman in Wonder Woman 1984. She is joined by returning Wonder Woman cast member Chris Pine as Steve Trevor. Newcomers to the franchise include Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal, who play iconic Wonder Woman villains Cheetah and Max Lord, respectively.

Wonder Woman 1984 is coming to select theaters and HBO Max on December 25. For more, find out what's coming to HBO and HBO Max throughout December.

