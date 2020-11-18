The cat's out of the bag! Or, should I say, out of the invisible jet! We now know that Wonder Woman 1984, the long-anticipated, long-delayed superhero sequel will be released Christmas Day in select theaters and streaming on HBO Max for all — none of that Disney Premier Access stuff. And now, we have a brand new trailer for the film touting its new release date and premium streaming service bonafides for all to see.

Featuring returning director Patty Jenkins, returning stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen, and newcomers like Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal, we've been excited about this new, '80s-flavored return to such a wonderfully empowering franchise for some time — and while we would much prefer to experience it safely in a movie theater (without a global pandemic to damper such outings), putting it out on HBO Max with wide accessibility as a big Christmas event movie is a pretty good stopgap in the meantime.

The film will be available on HBO Max starting on December 25 for one month for subscribers. On January 25? Who knows! But likely a journey to PVOD rentals and blu-ray releases before it officially makes it library streaming home on HBO Max alongside its DCEU brethren (and that damn Snyder Cut!). On Twitter, Jenkins said this about the decision for this unorthodox release strategy: "At some point you have to choose to share any love and joy you have to give, over everything else. We love our movie as we love our fans, so we truly hope that our film brings a little bit of joy and reprieve to all of you this holiday season." Jenkins goes on to say that she hopes people who live in areas where it's safe to go to movie theaters (are there any??) still see it in theaters, but I have to imagine this will be impossible for just about everyone reading this. In that case, I hope you join me in gratitude for watching a big, shiny, optimistic blockbuster from the safety of our homes this Christmas season.

Check out the new, HBO Max/Christmas-centric trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 below.

