Warner Bros. has unveiled international release dates for Wonder Woman 1984 after announcing last week that the superhero sequel would arrive in the U.S. on Christmas Day in select theaters as well as on HBO Max.

However, HBO Max isn't yet available overseas, so Wonder Woman 1984 will begin rolling out in theaters on Dec. 16 in major markets such as France and the U.K. That's more than a week before American audiences will be able to watch the comic book movie from the comfort of their homes (or phones). Variety reports that Warners made that decision in an effort to avoid piracy, which is bound to happen as soon as a film begins streaming.

Roughly half of all theaters in the U.S. remain closed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases , as are hundreds of theaters across Europe, though movie theaters in France were recently given permission to reopen on Dec. 15, the day before WW84 opens in that country.

Patty Jenkins returned to direct the sequel, which brings back Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen, and introduces villains Cheetah and Maxwell Lord, played by Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal. The first film grossed more than $800 million worldwide, and though the sequel is unlikely to come close to that figure, it is expected to spur millions of sign-ups for HBO Max, which could use a marquee title to attract subscribers, if only to keep up with Netflix, Amazon and Disney+ in the ongoing Streaming Wars.

See the full list of international release dates for Wonder Woman 1984 below:

Wednesday, December 16 — Belgium, Bulgaria. Egypt, Estonia, France, Greece, Holland, Iceland, Indonesia, Portugal, South Africa, Switzerland, United Kingdom

Thursday, Dec. 17 — Bolivia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mexico, Middle East – Other, Nicaragua, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates

Friday, Dec. 18 — China, East Africa, Japan, Nigeria, Spain, Vietnam

Wednesday, Dec. 23 — Austria, Germany, Korea

Thursday, Dec. 24 — Hungary, Slovenia

Friday, Dec. 25 — Canada, Colombia, Finland, India, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, Venezuela, United States

Saturday, Dec. 26 — Australia, New Zealand

Thursday, Dec. 31 — Argentina

Thursday, January 7 — Ukraine, Uruguay

Friday, Jan. 8 — Philippines

Thursday, Jan. 14 — Azerbaijan, CIS Others, Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Russia

Friday, Jan. 15 — Romania, Turkey

Thursday, Jan. 21 — Chile, Peru

Friday, Jan. 22 — Poland

Thursday, Jan. 28 — Italy

TBD — Bahrain, Ghana, Israel, Kuwait, Lebanon, Asia – Other, LatAm – Other, Islands – Other

To watch the latest trailer for Wonder Woman 1984, click here, and for more from Jenkins, read what she had to say about her film's HBO Max release.

