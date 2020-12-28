For better or worse, one of the iconic pieces of Wonder Woman's history is the invisible jet. It's been part of her story since 1942 because Wonder Woman could not fly on her own, but her adventures would require her to cross great distances without being detected and thus avoiding unnecessary conflicts. However, an invisible jet is somewhat difficult to depict on screen without it looking silly.

But in speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub at the Wonder Woman 1984 virtual press day, co-writer and director Patty Jenkins talked about how she finally settled on an idea that would allow them to bring the invisible jet to the big screen:

Collider: Whose idea was it for the invisible jet?JENKINS: That was something that I was dead set on. I remember when I started saying I wanted to do Wonder Woman and someone said to me, "Well, how do we make her cool?" And I was like, "Well, first of all, hire someone who already thinks she's cool, like me." And number two, none of them are cool. Like none of these characters are cool on the page in the 1950s. We make them cool. And so I was like, the invisible jet was the absolute hardest thing to figure out how to make it cool because of everything you'd ever seen of her sitting in the seat. I was like, "I'm going to figure this out one of these days, how to make this invisible jet.""So I just remember it was a moment that [co-screenwriter] Geoff Johns and I were sitting together and talking about a scene and how they get to Egypt. And all of a sudden we were like, "Oh my God." We figured out how to do that scene. I was so psyched and I worked so hard on [it]. It made sense, that if her father hid Themyscira, then they figured out how to make the wall. And so it was such a cool thing to figure out."

For my part, I don't think they quite cracked it. It's not that the scene itself doesn't work as much as it lacks adequate setup. Yes, Themyscira was invisible, but the way the scene plays out, Diana is like, "Oh, by the way, I've been toying with making things invisible, so let's do it now." It feels like a rushed addition just so they can have the invisible jet, which, once realized, is then never important again because Wonder Woman basically learns how to fly on her own. It's a long road to go for a little reference.

