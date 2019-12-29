Fandango Fan Survey Says ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Among the Most Anticipated 2020 Movies

0

We are in the final days of 2019 and of this decade but there is truly no time like the present to look forward to the future. When it comes to the future of movies, Fandango has us covered with the most anticipated movies we need to keep on our radar for the next 12 months. Thanks to the results of a recent fan survey conducted by the iconic ticketing service, we learned which 2020 releases are hotly anticipated by fans — and the top picks are all big studio releases directed by women. Yes!

So, here’s the lowdown: The #1 most anticipated movie of all 2020 movies is Wonder Woman 1984. It’s not hard to see why the sequel to the smash-hit Wonder Woman would be highly anticipated, either, especially after the killer first trailer released in early December which sends Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) to the 1980s as she is reunited with her long-lost love Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) and takes on villains Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal). The Patty Jenkins-directed pic promises to be action-packed and there will no doubt be some new tricks and exciting visual trotted out during, too, so yes we of course can’t wait.

But what about the rest of the top 10 most anticipated movies that comes after reigning champ Wonder Woman 1984? Well, among the top of the top movies are Black Widow at #2, Marvel’s Eternals at #3, and the live-action remake of Mulan at #4. This quartet of eagerly-awaited movies are all directed by women — Jenkins, Cate Shortland, Chloe Zhao, and Niki Caro, respectively — which is also of significant interest. While we know varying degrees of details about all of the projects, having these directors and their films top a list of fan-picked 2020 movies feels big.

The Fandango fan survey was full of other exciting results, too. Rounding out the most anticipated movies of 2020 list was (in order): No Time to Die, A Quiet Place Part II, Birds of Prey, In the Heights, Pixar’s Soul, and Fast & Furious 9. Other categories were also included on the survey, including “Most Anticipated Actress,” “Most Anticipated Villain,” and “Most Anticipated Horror.”

In a statement on the Fandango fan survey and its findings, Fandango Correspondent Niki Novak remarked,

“As we head into the next decade the new cinematic offerings look promising, with inspiring stories and new definitions of the word ‘hero.’Adventure-seeking fans can’t wait for Wonder Woman 1984, Black Widow, and Mulan – all films directed by women – to command the big screen. And with invigorating, fresh fare like Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights, Marvel’s Eternals, and Pixar’s Soul, the 2020 box office will offer a cornucopia of welcome surprises.”

Most Anticipated Movie

Wonder Woman 1984 (directed by Patty Jenkins; release date: June 5)

Black Widow (Cate Shortland, May 1)

Marvel’s Eternals (Chloe Zhao, Nov. 6)

Mulan (Niki Caro, March 27)

No Time to Die (Cary Joji Fukunaga, April 10)

A Quiet Place Part II (John Krasinski, March 20)

Birds of Prey (Cathy Yan, Feb. 7)

In the Heights (Jon M. Chu, June 26)

Pixar’s Soul (Pete Docter, Kemp Powers, June 19)

Fast & Furious 9 (Justin Lin, May 22)

Most Anticipated Actress

Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman 1984) Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place Part II, Jungle Cruise) Margot Robbie (Birds of Prey) Zendaya (Dune)

Most Anticipated Actor

Chris Pine (Wonder Woman 1984) Paul Rudd (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy) Daniel Craig (No Time to Die) Robert Downey Jr. (Dolittle)

Most Anticipated Villain

Kristen Wiig as Cheetah (Wonder Woman 1984) Rami Malek as Safin (No Time to Die) Ewan McGregor as Black Mask (Birds of Prey) Jim Carrey as Dr. Ivo Robotnik (Sonic the Hedgehog) Charlize Theron as Cipher (Fast & Furious 9)

Most Anticipated Family Film

Mulan Pixar’s Soul Sonic the Hedgehog Dolittle Jungle Cruise

Most Anticipated Horror Film

A Quiet Place Part II Halloween Kills The Invisible Man The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It The Grudge

Most Anticipated Live-Action Comedy