Gal Gadot Turns Crime Upside-Down in New ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Image

0

Cue up that sweet, sweet “Blue Monday”, folks, because we’ve got a new look at Wonder Woman 1984, courtesy of Fandango. Starring Gal Gadot as the title Amazon and Chris Pine as a somehow-not-dead Steve Trevor, director Patty Jenkins‘ sequel to 2017’s Wonder Woman is currently slated to hit theaters on June 5.

This new image sees Diana Prince absolutely manhandling some goon in a mall athletics store, which seems to be the general vibe of the movie, overall. It looks more like a promotional shot than an actual still from the movie, but I’m also 100% into the idea of Gal Gadot breaking the fourth wall and winking at the audience while she completely dunks on a man in relaxed fit dad jeans.

Check out the new image below. Wonder Woman 1984—which also stars Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig—hits theaters on June 5. For more on the film, here is Patty Jenkins’ explaining the importance of practical effects, going deep on the editing process, and the first details on a possible Wonder Woman 3.

Here is the official synopsis for Wonder Woman 1984: