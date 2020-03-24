Gal Gadot Shares New ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Poster Amidst Release Delay News

Shortly after news Warner Bros. had pushed the Wonder Woman 1984 release date from June 5 to August 14, the film’s star, Gal Gadot, and director, Patty Jenkins, shared a new animated poster and their own respective statements on the delay on social media.

Gadot shared the new animated poster featuring herself, as Wonder Woman and dressed in the new armor which will be unveiled in the movie, on Twitter and Instagram. The poster is staying on the Wonder Woman 1984 theme of making sure everything is as brightly-colored and practically neon as possible, with the DCEU superhero striking a pose as her armor wings rise up behind her. This time around, the poster also features the revamped rendition of the New Order song “Blue Monday” which also appears in the first trailer.

Accompanying the poster was a statement from Gadot on Wonder Woman 1984‘s delay. She writes,

“In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead. Where we can share the power of cinema together again. Excited to redate our WW84 film to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all.”

You can check out the poster in all its glory below:

In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead. Where we can share the power of cinema together again. Excited to redate our WW84 film to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nzPUM7uQ1n — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) March 24, 2020

Jenkins also shared the new animated poster to her Twitter as well as her own statement about the release date delay. The director writes,

“We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema. In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then.”

We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema. In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then pic.twitter.com/85ykQ8x6NE — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 24, 2020

Wonder Woman is just one of a handful of big summer movies whose release dates have been adjusted by Warner Bros. as coronavirus concerns continue to impact the entertainment industry. It was also announced on Tuesday Warner Bros. had removed In the Heights, Scoob!, and Malignant from the release schedule after previously setting release dates on June 26, May 15, and August 14, respectively.

Wonder Woman 1984 will now hit theaters on August 14. For more, check out Collider’s own Matt Goldberg explaining why the summer movie season won’t be the same this year and get updated on the latest release date news here.