HBO Max has released the opening scene from Wonder Woman 1984 just two weeks ahead of its launch on the streamer. As fans prepare for Wonder Woman 1984's HBO Max release (this writer included), we've been gobbling up any new information about the sequel that we can get. Among the recent highlights about the DCEU movie was news it would be released in 4K Ultra HD on HBO Max. Additionally, early reactions and reviews from critics have been, for the most part, positive and praise-filled with an emphasis on the movie's success as a bit of escapist, popcorn fare.

The opening scene from Wonder Woman 1984 transports us back to Themyscira, the home of the Amazons. Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) can be heard in voiceover as she tells us about a moment from her youth and shares how much she misses her homeland. We watch the young Diana (Lilly Aspell) run to a massive, Amazon-filled stadium. The Themysciran version of the Olympic games we've seen in previous trailers is unfolding there. Diana looks ready to prove her worth despite being much younger than the other competitors. But before Diana can show off, her aunt Antiope (Robin Wright), steps in to offer some crucial advice.

While I'm not entirely thrilled to see this scene has popped up online so close to the movie's launch, I'm not mad at being able to get a preview of the epic story to come. I'm a sucker for all things Wonder Woman; being able to preview the next chapter in her DCEU story is a treat. Plus, this strikes me as a strong start to the story. It seems like Antiope's advice to Diana will be of greater importance further along in Wonder Woman 1984's runtime. As such, it's probably worth taking heed of Antiope (and also enjoying the reunion with the long-dead Amazon warrior).

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in select theaters and on HBO Max on December 25. Watch the opening scene from the DCEU sequel below. For more, read our Wonder Woman 1984 review from Collider's Matt Goldberg and check out what director Patty Jenkins had to say about the movie's credits scene.

