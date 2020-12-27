This weekend, Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins got the chance to discuss her new movie with fans and, in a fun twist, chat about it with fellow DCEU director Zack Snyder. Wonder Woman 1984 finally premiered on HBO Max on Christmas Day and will now be available on the streaming platform through January 24, 2021. The Wonder Woman sequel was one of the few new movies released on December 25, with Pixar's Soul arriving on Disney+ and Promising Young Woman released in theaters.

Just one day after Wonder Woman 1984's HBO Max premiere, Jenkins and Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, participated in a Twitter watch party which involved them watching their DCEU movie with fans and answer questions about making the movie in real-time on their Twitter feeds. During the two-and-a-half-hour event, Jenkins answered a broad range of questions which revealed fun facts like, yes, this movie is a kind of love letter to Richard Donner's 1978 Superman (a favorite of hers) and yes, her son makes a cameo alongside Gadot's daughters and husband in the final scene of the movie.

One of the highlights of Jenkins' portion of the Twitter watch party came at the end of the night when Justice League 2.0 director Zack Snyder submitted a video question for the Wonder Woman 1984 director. Snyder asked, "One of my favorite parts of Wonder Woman [1984] is the amazing action sequences where Wonder Woman uses her lasso as the main weapon. So, my question is, how did you develop all those cool techniques? What kind of [research and development] did you have to do to figure out how she would use her lasso in combat?"

Jenkins tweeted her reply, sharing with Snyder and her followers, "It was fun to find new ways she could use things like the lasso. We did tons of R&D and loved the idea that she found a way to generate enough speed with it the lasso that she could block bullets and create momentum," and went on to tell Snyder, "Thanks and can't wait to see your [Justice League]!!!

And, while Jenkins was mostly candid with fans who submitted questions, there was one question she chose to play coy about. Around the point in the movie when Wonder Woman 1984 villain Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) is battling Wonder Woman, Jenkins was asked by a fan, "Is the Barbara story done or we will see her again in the future?"

To this, Jenkins replied with a very vague, "We'll just have to see..." and added a few winking emojis for extra intrigue. Now, Jenkins has shared in the past that she has an idea for Wonder Woman 3 but whether or not that idea will become a reality has yet to be seen. However, given the way that Cheetah's character arc in Wonder Woman 1984 concludes (or rather, doesn't conclude), it's likely Jenkins' mysterious reply is a big clue about what's next for Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman 1984 is now available to stream on HBO Max through January 24, 2021. Check out Zack Snyder's video question below. For more, check out our explainer on that curious Wonder Woman 1984 credit scene.

