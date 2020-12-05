The first reactions and brief reviews of Wonder Woman 1984 are finally here. The sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman sees Gal Gadot and Chris Pine reprise their roles as Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor, respectively. Newcomers to the franchise include Kristen Wiig as the villainess Cheetah and Pedro Pascal as Max Lord. Patty Jenkins is also back in the director's chair to oversee the new Wonder Woman story which brings our favorite Amazon warrior into the 1980s, where malls, synth music, and teased hair reign supreme.

In November, Wonder Woman 1984 made headlines with news of its simultaneous launch in select domestic theaters and HBO Max as well as overseas later this month. (Wonder Woman 1984 is just the first of many, many Warner Bros. movies coming to HBO Max in the next year.) Now, the highly-anticipated, much-delayed sequel has finally been screened for a group of critics and journalists. This is a movie with a huge scale and is packed to the brim with special effects. As such, these early reactions and reviews could serve as an indicator of how Wonder Woman 1984 will play on TV screens in homes across the country. Combined with its unique release plan, all eyes will be on Wonder Woman 1984 in the coming weeks.

Wonder Woman 1984 is coming to select U.S. theaters and HBO Max on December 25. Check out the first reactions to the DCEU sequel below. For more, watch the Wonder Woman 1984 HBO Max trailer here and learn more about the runtime for the Warner Bros./DCEU movie.

