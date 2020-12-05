The first reactions and brief reviews of Wonder Woman 1984 are finally here. The sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman sees Gal Gadot and Chris Pine reprise their roles as Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor, respectively. Newcomers to the franchise include Kristen Wiig as the villainess Cheetah and Pedro Pascal as Max Lord. Patty Jenkins is also back in the director's chair to oversee the new Wonder Woman story which brings our favorite Amazon warrior into the 1980s, where malls, synth music, and teased hair reign supreme.
In November, Wonder Woman 1984 made headlines with news of its simultaneous launch in select domestic theaters and HBO Max as well as overseas later this month. (Wonder Woman 1984 is just the first of many, many Warner Bros. movies coming to HBO Max in the next year.) Now, the highly-anticipated, much-delayed sequel has finally been screened for a group of critics and journalists. This is a movie with a huge scale and is packed to the brim with special effects. As such, these early reactions and reviews could serve as an indicator of how Wonder Woman 1984 will play on TV screens in homes across the country. Combined with its unique release plan, all eyes will be on Wonder Woman 1984 in the coming weeks.
The highly anticipated sequel starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine will be debuting on the streaming service the same day it is scheduled to be released in theaters.
Wonder Woman 1984 is coming to select U.S. theaters and HBO Max on December 25. Check out the first reactions to the DCEU sequel below. For more, watch the Wonder Woman 1984 HBO Max trailer here and learn more about the runtime for the Warner Bros./DCEU movie.
Yesterday saw #WonderWoman1984 in an @IMAX theater. Was my first time seeing a movie in a theater since pandemic began. No matter what system you have at home, nothing will ever replace the magic of seeing a movie on a huge #imax screen. pic.twitter.com/mN77qNIYrr— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) December 5, 2020
I've seen #WonderWoman1984!@PattyJenks literally made an 80s movie in every way, making it so unique for today. It feels both bigger than the first WW while simultaneously more contained.— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 5, 2020
Lots of Diana Prince and some epic Wonder Woman moments as @GalGadot literally soars! pic.twitter.com/QluelKwYly
I had the chance watch #WonderWoman1984 early!— Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) December 5, 2020
I loved the first film and I can confidently say the sequel take everything to another level! Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig absolutely kill it as Maxwell Lord and Cheetah.
Let Patty Jenkins take charge of the entire DCEU! pic.twitter.com/UpPbCNOsxH
I prefer Wonder Woman to Wonder Woman 1984. But I also much prefer seeing filmmakers take new, big swings with sequels and that’s definitely what Patty Jenkins and co. do here. Not everything adds up, but the value of selflessness, love and compassion do shine through. #WW84 pic.twitter.com/xG4JS0NVbv— Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) December 5, 2020
I was invited by @WarnerBrosUK to see an early screening of the new @WonderWomanFilm yesterday and I’m still smiling.#WonderWoman1984 is the film the world needs right now, no matter what sized screen you get to see it on.— Luke Bugg "The Geek Of Steel" (@thegeekofsteel) December 5, 2020
I’ll be sharing some non-spoiler thoughts very soon. pic.twitter.com/FJv2FSObsm
I got to watch Wonder Woman 1984 yesterday and... honestly it’s just what I needed. What we all need. It’s uplifting, hopeful, and so utterly Wonder Woman. Just a beautiful film with themes that hit you right in the heart. #WW84— Amy Ratcliffe (@amy_geek) December 5, 2020
Huge news: Wonder Woman 1984 is fantastic! The story is excellent & has a great, timely message; it packs in a ton of surprises; and amazing work is done with both Cheetah & Max Lord (Wiig & Pascal are both stellar). Get hyped, because it's the real deal. #WonderWoman1984 #WW1984 pic.twitter.com/9UQLyxn3gx— Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) December 5, 2020
I’m so happy to report that #WW84 is an absolute blast from start to finish. An exceptional compliment to the first film, it’s stuffed w/ heart, hope, love, action, romance & humor. @PattyJenks, @GalGadot & team delivered one of DC's best sequels. I was in tears when it ended. pic.twitter.com/ivPkBFmehd— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 5, 2020
Saw #WonderWoman1984 yesterday, & it was AWESOME, I loved it! Then had the honor to speak w/@PattyJenks & @GalGadot, articles coming this week!#WW84 #WonderWoman— Mark Hughes (@markhughesfilms) December 5, 2020
Watched Wonder Woman 1984 last night at a virtual press event! It was wonderful! Kristen Wiig is phenomenal as Barbara, the opening 10 minutes will bring tears to your eyes ...I absolutely loved it! @pattyjenks and @galgadot knock it out of the park! #WW84 @wonderwomanfilm pic.twitter.com/HVNGmkuorT— Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) December 5, 2020
I’ve seen #WonderWoman1984 and it’s really strong. There are several powerful and, ahem, wonderful moments in it and it ultimately it’s a film that plays so well for the notably turbulent era it’s opening in thanks to its message and inspiring hero. pic.twitter.com/slxij3DS5Y— Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) December 5, 2020
I'm not a big crier, but I felt myself tearing up at two points in this film -- for very different reasons. #WonderWoman1984 knows how to land those emotional gut punches in between all the fun and cheer-worthy action. #WW1984— Meagan Damore (@metathor) December 5, 2020
I was lucky enough to be among the first to (finally!) get to screen Wonder Woman 1984. I adored it. The first Wonder Woman is my favorite of the modern DC films, and #WW84 makes all the smart next steps, telling a very human and very beautiful story for Diana Prince. pic.twitter.com/vzr2mZXIKg— Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) December 5, 2020
