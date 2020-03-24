‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Release Date Delayed Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Warner Bros. has finally made some big decisions about its biggest summer releases as coronavirus concerns continue to affect all corners of the entertainment industry. First up, the studio has pushed Wonder Woman 1984‘s release date, moving the Patty Jenkins-directed, Gal Gadot-starring sequel from its original June 5 date to August 14.

The two-month push from Warner Bros. (as reported by Variety) aligns with previous reporting that the studio has zero intention of moving one of their biggest tentpoles of the year from theatrical release to streaming or VOD. Instead, this conservative push — but still a push, nonetheless — hints at Warner Bros.’ hopes coronavirus pandemic concerns will recede to the point it is finally safe to encourage folks to see the movie in theaters this summer. Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich released a statement on Wonder Woman 1984‘s push, commenting,

“When we greenlit Wonder Woman 1984, it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theaters on August 14. We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then.”

Warner Bros. has also removed In the Heights from the release calendar. In the Heights, a movie adaptation of the Lin-Manuel Miranda-created musical directed by John M. Chu, was originally set to be released on June 26. Earlier in the week, Miranda gave an update on where In the Heights was at in the post-production process, with his comments hinting at a possible delay but no big indications otherwise a delay would happen.

In addition to In the Heights, Warner Bros. removed Scoob!, the animated Scooby-Doo movie starring Will Forte, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, and Gina Rodriguez, from the release calendar as well as James Wan‘s upcoming horror pic Malignant starring Annabelle Wallis. Scoob! was originally planned to hit theaters on May 15 and Malignant was dated for August 14, the slot Wonder Woman 1984 now occupies.

The release calendar for all 2020 movies has been in flux for weeks now, with studios either pushing their big tentpoles significantly further down the calendar or postponing their release dates indefinitely. Combined with mass theater shutdowns across the U.S., beginning in New York City and Los Angeles, convention delays, and numerous movie and TV shoots like The Batman‘s in the UK delayed across the world, the industry is in uncharted territory right now as coronavirus prevention remains the primary goal of all involved.