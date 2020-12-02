It's not quite as long as 'Avengers: Endgame,' but you'll be glad you can press pause!

The runtime for Wonder Woman 1984 has been revealed now that tickets are on sale, and fans should be prepared for 2 hours and 31 minutes of Gal Gadot kicking all kinds of butt.

Director Patty Jenkins previously told Collider last December that the first cut of the sequel was 2 hours and 45 minutes, so clearly she has been busy trimming the picture in the editing room.

Studios are notorious for preferring shorter runtimes, and Jenkins seemed to allude to some editing battles in that interview, saying "one of the things I'm tinkering with would make it shorter — which would make everybody excited — but it's not bad."

One reason that first cut may have been a little longer than originally anticipated is because Jenkins recognized certain moments during filming as being special, and so she decided to expand upon them.

"It was interesting that so many scenes that we set out to shoot, then something great would happen and then we would expand upon it. Some things that were written to be very small, little moments turned into, “But that's so awesome!” So it's hard when you end up with that situation," said Jenkins.

Wonder Woman 1984's 151-minute runtime makes it considerably longer than Justice League, which ran a relatively brief 2 hours, though it's still one minute shorter than the theatrical cut of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Meanwhile, Suicide Squad was 123 minutes, Shazam! was 132 minutes and Aquaman was 142 minutes, so the Wonder Woman sequel is one of the longest DC movies.

Of course, since Wonder Woman 1984 will be released on HBO Max on the same day it hits theaters, the millions of people who watch it at home will be able to pause the movie to hit the bathroom and answer texts. I don't really think all these comic book movies necessarily have to run 2.5 hours, but Wonder Woman 1984 is introducing two new villains played by Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal, plus its bringing back Chris Pine as Diana's love interest Steve Trevor, so there's enough story to justify its runtime.

By contrast, Avengers: Infinity War ran 2 hours and 40 minutes, while Avengers: Endgame lasted 3 hours and 2 minutes, so Wonder Woman 1984 feels like a short film compared to those two Marvel movies. No matter how you like your runtimes though, it's clear that HBO Max subscribers and the fans brave enough to see the film in theaters are going to get plenty of bang for their buck.

For more on the streaming launch of Wonder Woman 1984 and all its glorious tech details, click here.

