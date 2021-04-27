The DC sequel Wonder Woman 1984 was the first major new release to hit the WarnerMedia streaming service HBO Max the same day it was released in theaters, and now it’s heading back to streaming. As part of WarnerMedia’s strategy for new releases in 2021, all of their new movies are being released in theaters and on HBO Max the same day – but only for a limited time. Each new release is streaming on HBO Max for 31 days, but after that it leaves the streaming service and follows the traditional release window – including fully fledged Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD releases in addition to still being available in theaters.

That also includes pre-established premium cable debuts, and Wonder Woman 1984 will be streaming on HBO Max again starting May 13th, when it will also be available on HBO’s linear channel. The film will be available to stream on HBO Max and to watch on HBO On Demand for several months, as per HBO’s Pay 1 window agreement with Warner Bros.

The highly anticipated superhero sequel sees Patty Jenkins return to the director’s chair with a screenplay she co-wrote with Geoff Johns and Dave Callaham. The story jumps ahead several decades from the World War I setting of Jenkins’ acclaimed Wonder Woman and finds Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) working at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C. where she is suddenly reunited with Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), who you’ll recall sacrificed his life during the events of the first Wonder Woman.

Together, Diana and Steve square off against a power-hungry businessman named Max Lord (Pedro Pascal) who is in possession of an ancient artifact that grants whoever is touching it wishes. As a physical foe, Diana and Steve also had to fend with Kristen Wiig’s Barbara Minerva, who slowly transforms into the comics villain Cheetah.

The film was originally released on December 25, 2020, but because of the pandemic its theatrical release was greatly reduced. Its ready availability on HBO Max will come as good news to fans of the film or those who didn’t catch it the first time around.

Speaking of, HBO Max has quickly risen as one of the best streaming services around. Not only have new releases like Godzilla vs. Kong and Mortal Kombat gained interest, but it has one of the most robust libraries of movies and TV shows to choose from – especially when it comes to classic films or great movies made before 1980, where rival services like Netflix and Amazon Prime are sorely lacking.

