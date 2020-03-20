Nope, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Is Not Heading Straight to Streaming

Reports have been flying around concerning Warner Bros. bypassing a theatrical release for Wonder Woman 1984 and releasing the film directly to streaming amid the coronavirus outbreak. Nobody wants to watch Gal Gadot wreck fools while Pedro Pascal wears roadkill on his head from the comfort of a couch more than me. But the chances of this scenario actually happening were always a longshot at best, and IndieWire now confirms with the studio that Patty Jenkins‘ film is still set for a full theatrical run.

The decision, at this point, is a no-brainer. Wonder Woman 1984 is a likely billion-dollar-plus worldwide earner for Warner Bros., a number that would be hard to reach on streaming. The real question is whether the film will still make its June 5 premiere date. The studio hasn’t made an announcement either way, but as more and more theaters are closed and “shelter in place” measure were enacted, major early-year tentpoles like No Time to Die, Fast & Furious 9, and Black Widow postponed their theatrical bows. Wonder Woman 1984 was set to kick off the summer movie season, but even in the best-case scenario the film will be tough to market without the benefit of junkets, activations, and a general lack of foot traffic in the preceding months.

Warner Bros. did recently make the decision to fast-track Birds of Prey to VOD after theaters closed, ending a run that notched $200 million worldwide. Disney has made similar moves, first debuting Frozen 2 on its streaming service Disney+ three months ahead of schedule, then offering Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Onward on VOD early. A trio of recent Universal releases—The Invisible Man, The Hunt, and Emma—are also currently available to rent as of today.

